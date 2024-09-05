Eli Lilly jumps deeper into AI with $409M Genetic Leap deal

Eli Lilly has vaulted into an AI-enabled drug discovery deal, partnering with RNA specialist Genetic Leap in a pact worth up to $409 million in upfront and milestone payments.

New York-based Genetic Leap is built on AI models designed to support the discovery of RNA-targeted drugs. The stack features technologies for discovering new targets and finding ways to engage validated but undruggable targets. Astellas teamed up with the biotech to use the platform to find RNA-targeted small molecules against an undisclosed oncology target in 2022.

Now, Lilly has joined the list of Genetic Leap partners. The Big Pharma has entered into a research pact that will see Genetic Leap use its RNA-targeted AI platform to generate genetic drug candidates against selected targets. Lilly will pick targets in high-priority areas, and Genetic Leap will find oligonucleotide drugs against the targets.

The focus makes Genetic Leap part of a band of biotechs working to overturn traditional thinking about drugging RNA. As naturally polarized molecules with shallow binding pockets, the nucleic acid was seen as a poor fit for small molecules. However, over the past decade, biotechs such as Arrakis Therapeutics have set up shop and begun trying to target RNA.

Neither party has disclosed the size of the upfront fee, which is typically a small proportion of the total value in such early-stage deals, but they have revealed Lilly will pay $409 million if the collaboration hits all its milestones. Tiered royalties could add to the total.

News of the deal comes weeks after Lilly pushed deeper into RNA research by opening a $700 million nucleic acid R&D center in the Boston Seaport. Lilly invested in the site after identifying improvements in the delivery of DNA and RNA medicines as a way to unlock difficult to treat targets in key strategic areas such as neurodegeneration, diabetes and obesity.