Eli Lilly inks duo of deals, teaming with AdvanCell, OliX to push deeper into radiopharma, MASH

Eli Lilly has begun the week with a bang. Early Monday morning, AdvanCell and OliX Pharmaceuticals put out news that the Big Pharma is coughing up cash to work with them on radiopharmaceuticals and metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), respectively.

The deal with OliX gives Lilly global rights to OLX75016, a siRNA candidate that targets the expression of the MARC1 enzyme. OliX selected the target after looking at genomic variants linked to MASH and other liver diseases. The Korean biotech is running a phase 1 trial of the candidate in healthy volunteers, and Lilly will pay for OliX to complete the study.

Striking the global licensing agreement moves Lilly deeper into siRNA and MASH. The drugmaker showed its interest in siRNA and related modalities last year by opening a $700 million nucleic acid R&D center in the Boston Seaport.

Tirzepatide, the GLP-1 drug in Mounjaro and Zepbound, is Lilly’s highest-profile MASH candidate. Lilly reported phase 2 MASH data in June and later outlined its attempts to find biomarkers that can support accelerated FDA approvals in the liver disease. The company’s early-phase pipeline, which includes siRNA inhibitors of SCAP and PNPLA3, could benefit from the investments.

Lilly gained a connection to AdvanCell, an Australian radiopharmaceutical company when it bought Point Biopharma for $1.4 billion in 2023. Point partnered with AdvanCell earlier that year, securing a chance to collaborate on the development of lead-212-labeled radioligands. The new deal builds on the existing pact to support the development of an expanded portfolio of lead-212 targeted alpha therapies.

AdvanCell’s star has risen since it began working with Point in 2023. Last week, the biotech disclosed a $112 million series C that was co-led by SV Health Investors, Sanofi Ventures, Abingworth and SymBiosis. AdvanCell’s pipeline is led by a would-be challenger to Novartis’ prostate cancer drug Pluvicto.