Editor's Corner: Fierce Biotech's top 10 most read stories in 2021

You may sense a theme in our Top 10 most-read stories this year, and it’s not a surprise. Six out of 10 stories had something to do with COVID-19, from vaccines to treatments to the former FDA commissioner’s next gig.
The companies at the forefront of creating the first vaccines for coronavirus star in many of these stories: BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. And two belong to Novavax, which to date is still working hard on its candidate.
Other themes were RSV vaccines; the troubling sexual harassment investigation against mTOR discoverer David Sabatini, M.D., Ph.D.; some interesting data from AstraZeneca and Moderna’s mRNA candidates in heart failure; and BioNTech’s efforts in multiple sclerosis.
These were the stories that resonated most with readers over the year. We’ve shared our own favorites for the year here.
Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you in 2022.
- BioNTech CEO applies COVID-19 vaccine's mRNA tech to multiple sclerosis
- Novavax targets May approval for COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.
- Sabatini, biotech founder and mTOR pioneer, ousted after sexual harassment investigation
- Merck has better luck with 2nd COVID-19 drug attempt as it sees a positive in early molnupiravir data
- He authorized Moderna's vaccine 6 months ago. Now, ex-FDA chief Hahn joins biotech's backer
- AHA: AstraZeneca, Moderna shine early light on mRNA potential in heart failure
- Novavax COVID-19 vaccine 90% efficacious in phase 3, but protection plummets against one variant
- Johnson & Johnson's closely watched single-shot COVID-19 vaccine readout 'next week' as CFO sees 'robust data'
- Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's moment has arrived after Biogen plows through the FDA gates
- Moderna's RSV vaccine catches the fast track on heels of Pfizer's leapfrog into the queue