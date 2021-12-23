Editor's Corner: Fierce Biotech's top 10 most read stories in 2021

You may sense a theme in our Top 10 most-read stories this year, and it’s not a surprise. Six out of 10 stories had something to do with COVID-19, from vaccines to treatments to the former FDA commissioner’s next gig.

The companies at the forefront of creating the first vaccines for coronavirus star in many of these stories: BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. And two belong to Novavax, which to date is still working hard on its candidate.

Other themes were RSV vaccines; the troubling sexual harassment investigation against mTOR discoverer David Sabatini, M.D., Ph.D.; some interesting data from AstraZeneca and Moderna’s mRNA candidates in heart failure; and BioNTech’s efforts in multiple sclerosis.

These were the stories that resonated most with readers over the year. We’ve shared our own favorites for the year here.

Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you in 2022.