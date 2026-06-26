The deal before the deal

Big Pharma dealmaking has picked up, but the biotech path to a signed agreement is still anything but simple.

In this episode, recorded at Fierce Biotech Week, Senior Editor James Waldron leads a discussion on the evolving BD&L landscape across pharma and biotech.

He is joined by Kaleem Chowdhury, Ph.D., CEO of Haiku Biosciences; Liz Leveille, who leads the Boston Innovation Hub and discovery transactions at Merck; and Abbas Kazemi, CEO of Nimbus Therapeutics.

The panel digs into the realities behind the headlines, from investor scrutiny and platform company pressure to China’s growing role in licensing and the long relationship-building that often happens before a deal gets done.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: