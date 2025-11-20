Contineum’s J&J-partnered MS drug fails to improve vision in phase 2

Contineum Therapeutics’ M1 receptor antagonist has failed to move the needle in a phase 2 vision test for patients with a common form of multiple sclerosis.

The Johnson and Johnson-partnered asset, coded PIPE-307, failed to trigger a significant change in binocular 2.5% low contrast letter acuity across treatment arms, the San Diego biotech reported after market close on Nov. 20. The lack of significant change caused the trial to miss its primary efficacy goal, and the study also failed to hit secondary efficacy endpoints as well.

The mid-stage trial enrolled 182 patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), a condition that is commonly associated with vision problems. The double-blind, placebo-controlled study looked at two different doses of PIPE-307.

The trial did demonstrate an “acceptable safety and tolerability at both doses,” according to Contineum. The biotech said it is continuing to “interrogate the trial data related to its exploratory endpoints” and plans on sharing a full dataset at a future medical conference and in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

“We’re disappointed by these results, but are grateful to the VISTA trial investigators, and especially to the patients and their families,” Contineum Chief Medical Officer and head of development Timothy Watkins, M.D., said in a Thursday press release.

“We intend to learn from these data and remain committed to pursuing novel therapies for patients with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases,” the CMO added.

Contineum’s stock has dropped 14% in post-market trading, slipping from $12.22 per share at market close to $10.5 at 5 p.m. ET.

Contineum is developing PIPE-307 in partnership with J&J. In 2023, the pharma’s Janssen unit penned a $50 million upfront licensing deal for the oral MS drug, tacking on the possibility of $1 billion in biobucks for the biotech.

The phase 2 flop comes after Contineum’s pipeline pause this August in which the biotech pumped the brakes on two projects, halting plans for LPA1 receptor antagonist PIPE-791 in progressive multiple sclerosis, plus an LPAR1 antagonist called CTX-343 for peripheral fibrotic disease.

Hitting pause is allowing Contineum to carry PIPE-791 into a phase 2 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), where it hopes to eventually challenge Bristol Myers Squibb.