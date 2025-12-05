Chutes & Ladders—Yet another CDER leadership shake-up

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of significant leadership hirings, firings and retirings across the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Darren Incorvaia or Zoey Becker and it will be featured here at the end of each week.

Yet another CDER leadership shake-up

Food and Drug Administration

The top spot at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has been a revolving door during President Donald Trump’s second term, and it took its latest shocking turn earlier this week: FDA veteran Richard Pazdur, M.D., filed paperwork to retire at the end of the year, mere weeks after assuming the mantle of CDER director from ousted George Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D. Pazdur, an accomplished oncologist who has worked at the agency for 26 years, has also led the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence since its 2017 founding.

Pazdur will be replaced by Tracy Beth Høeg, M.D., Ph.D., who will serve as acting director. Høeg specialized in sports medicine before rising in prominence by challenging COVID-19 policies. Hoeg co-authored a paper on the risks of COVID-19 vaccine boosters for young adults in 2022 with now-FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., and became senior advisor for clinical sciences in the FDA’s Office of the Commissioner and biologics center in May. Story | Story

Ovid taps new CMO

Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics has again freshened up its executive team, this time with a new chief medical officer in Petra Kaufmann, M.D. Kaufmann joins the company under the soon-to-be leadership of its new CEO Meg Alexander, who is stepping up from her chief operating officer position to take the reins from co-founder Jeremy Levin, M.D., Ph.D., on Jan. 1. Ovid’s chief medical officer slot was left open by Manoj Malhotra, M.D., last month when he departed to take up the same role at QurAlis Corporation. Kaufmann, meanwhile, comes from Vigil Neuroscience and brings with her a “compelling combination of creative drug development, regulatory experience and the deep care of a physician who has treated people suffering from complex neurological conditions,” Alexander said. Release

Altimmune elevates experienced new CEO

Altimmune

Vipin Garg, Ph.D.’s seven-year reign at the top of liver- and metabolism-focused Altimmune will come to an end Jan. 1, when he will be replaced as president and CEO by current Chairman Jerry Durso. Durso most recently served as CEO of liver disease specialist Intercept Pharmaceuticals, leading the outfit through its 2023 acquisition by Alfasigma. Durso began his career with an 18-year run at Sanofi, rising through the ranks to ultimately become chief commercial officer of the global diabetes division. Altimmune is ramping up for a phase 3 trial of lead MASH candidate pemvidutide, and will meet with the FDA to discuss the trial design later this quarter. Release

> NovaBridge Biosciences’ ophthalmology subsidiary Visara is adding new expertise to its team with two established eye care leaders in Cadmus Rich, M.D., who joins as chief medical officer and Carlos Quezada-Ruiz, M.D., chairing the scientific advisory board. Release

> Experienced biotech leader Anne Borgman, M.D., will round out the executive team at macrocycle therapeutics maker Circle Pharma as chief medical officer. Release

> Margaret Dugan, M.D., has selected the chief medical officer position at Whitehawk Therapeutics as her next landing spot among her three-decade-long career in oncology drug development. Release

> Gene therapy drug developer Kriya Therapeutics is bringing in Pfizer and CSL vet Greg Di Russo, M.D., to serve as chief medical officer and usher multiple gene therapy prospects through the clinic. Release

> Nona Biosciences is coding in highly acclaimed artificial intelligence innovator Hongjiang Miao, M.D., to develop and integrate an AI strategy as chief AI officer. Release

> NRG Therapeutics is continuing to widen the team on the heels of its recent series B funding round, naming a chief development officer in Paul Thompson, M.D. Release

> Edward Jordan will be the face of allergy-focused ALK’s North American efforts when he takes on the role of EVP and head of commercial operations in the region Jan. 5, succeeding Søren Niegel’s temporary appointment. Release

> Integrated development and manufacturing organization Cellares is counting on industry vet Ali Soleymannezhad to help prepare for a future IPO as its new chief commercial officer. Release

> Tacalyx is turning the page to a new chapter as co-founder and CEO Peter Sondermann, Ph.D., pivots to the chief scientific officer position to make room for a new CEO in Jean Engela. Release

> Alkeus Pharmaceuticals is looking toward the future by bringing Carlos Quezada-Ruiz, M.D., on board as chief medical officer, replacing Seemi Khan, M.D., who will now fill the new role of chief development and strategy officer. Release

> Bristol Myers Squibb vet James Izanec, M.D., is making the leap to Palisade Bio to serve as VP of clinical development. Release

> Cardio-focused Thryv Therapeutics is strengthening its commercialization planning by hiring Matt Killeen, Ph.D., as chief business officer. Release

> Genfit is juicing up its liver disease clinical development with Pejvack Motlagh, M.D., as chief medical officer. Release

> Darshan Dalal, M.D., Ph.D., is joining Actithera as chief medical officer to amplify the biotech’s next-generation radioligand therapies. Release

> Former Kate Therapeutics CBO Gurpreet Ratra, Ph.D., is marching over to March Biosciences to take on the same title. Release

> Cancer immunotherapy outfit ViroMissile is expanding Chief Business Officer Mark Bertagnolli’s responsibilities to include the role of chief operating officer. Release

> Alpha-9 Oncology has dosed the first patient in a phase 1 radiotherapy trial after appointing Robert Meehan, M.D., as chief medical officer. Release