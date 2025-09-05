Chutes & Ladders—Merck KGaA lands new R&D chief

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of significant leadership hirings, firings and retirings across the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Darren Incorvaia or Zoey Becker and it will be featured here at the end of each week.

Merck KGaA lands new R&D chief

Merck KGaA

The German pharma giant has found a new pipeline leader in David Weinreich, M.D., who is joining the company as global head of R&D and chief medical officer for its healthcare unit. Weinreich, who will work out of Merck’s Massachusetts R&D site, was most recently an operating partner and senior advisor at Foresite Labs and Foresite Capital Management. An industry veteran, Weinreich has served in senior leadership roles at Amgen, Bayer and Regeneron, leading the successful approval of 15 drugs over his career. Release

Cartography maps expanded leadership team

Cartography Biosciences

Cartography is building out its executive team as it heads to the clinic with its lead program, a T-cell engager the company is pursuing for colorectal cancer. Joining the biotech as executive director, head of clinical operations is Annie Winterhall, a Harpoon Therapeutics vet with a background in both drug development and academia, who will head up Cartography’s global clinical strategy and execution. Winterhall joins another recent executive hire, new Chief Medical Officer Dirk Nagorsen, M.D. Nagorsen officially took on the role Aug. 18 following more than three years at Affini-T Therapeutics in the same position. Release

Psychedelic CEO steps down

Cybin

Neuropsych biotech Cybin has a new temporary leader in place after CEO Doug Drysdale announced he is stepping down. Drysdale’s interim replacement is Eric So, the company’s co-founder and president. Drysdale joined Cybin in 2020 after previously leading Tedor Pharma and stayed at the helm of the psychedelic outfit for five years. Cybin’s board of directors has convened a committee to find a permanent replacement for Drysdale. Cybin’s lead candidate for major depressive disorder, CYB003, has received a breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA and is currently in a phase 3 trial. The asset had a bumpy journey through phase 2, initially underwhelming investors before a longer-term analysis buoyed their spirits. Release

> Adagene roped in a prominent executive advisor in Axel Hoos, M.D., Ph.D., a Big Pharma vet who most recently served Scorpion Therapeutics as CEO. Release

> Fawzi Benzaghou, M.D., is Parabilis Medicines’ new chief medical officer, while Ivan Diaz-Padilla, M.D., Ph.D., takes on the SVP and global head of oncology R&D role Benzaghou left behind at Ipsen. Release and LinkedIn

> NMD Pharma tapped seasoned clinical development leader and neurologist Ana de Vera, M.D., as chief medical officer, effective immediately. Release

> William Querbes, Ph.D., is bringing his decades of leadership experience to genetic medicines-focused Aera Therapeutics as chief scientific officer. Release

> Hemab Therapeutics selected Anant Murthy, Ph.D., to fill the chief operating officer role as it advances its pipeline of prophylactic medicines. Release

> Julie Clark, M.D., was quickly promoted from 4DMT’s SVP of clinical R&D to chief medical officer, aiding the company’s new focus on commercial readiness as Robert Kim, M.D., steps down to serve the same role at Character Bio. Release and LinkedIn

> Kala Bio’s Todd Bazemore is no longer CEO on an interim basis, officially landing the permanent position after the former chief operating officer had taken over for outgoing Mike Iwicki in February. Release

> Jonathan Talbot, M.D., was tapped to lead Melodia Therapeutics to the clinic as CEO alongside newly appointed board Chairman Sven Zimmermann, M.D. Release

> Veteran biotech leader Ashish Dugar, Ph.D., is twisting to Pretzel Therapeutics to serve up pipeline acceleration as chief development officer. Release

> Longeveron is kicking off a nationwide hunt for a new CEO as its Wa’el Hashad splits to pursue other opportunities, leaving chief business officer Than Powell to hold down the fort as interim CEO. Release

> Irish CRO Icon has named Chief Operating Officer Barry Balfe as its new CEO effective Oct. 1, replacing the retiring Steve Cutler, Ph.D. Release

> Neuro-focused Psilera has tapped Bristol Myers Squibb vet Scott Rairigh to lead corporate development as executive vice president. Release

> Flagship Pioneering-backed Alltrna has appointed David Hava, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer, while previous CSO Chris Henderson, Ph.D., will now chair the company’s scientific advisory board. Release

> Eyeing the start of preclinical studies, Italian outfit Sibylla Biotech is beefing up its leadership with Stefan Ries, Ph.D., joining as chief scientific officer and Elena Ardini as vice president of research and development. Release

> RNA medicine company Orbital Therapeutics is ramping up its drug development efforts with Adam Raff, M.D., Ph.D., stepping in as senior vice president of clinical development. Release

> New Jersey CDMO Experic has a new chief commercial officer in Jeffrey Shane. Release

> Global CRO Allucent is expanding its leadership team with three new execs: Patrick Phillips as chief operating officer, Rachel Page as chief commercial officer and Nate Thompson as chief information officer. Release