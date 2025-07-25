Chutes & Ladders—Ikena and Inmagene choose CEO for soon-to-be-combined company

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of significant leadership hirings, firings and retirings across the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Darren Incorvaia or Zoey Becker and it will be featured here at the end of each week.

Ikena and Inmagene choose CEO for soon-to-be-combined company

Ikena Oncology, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

Ikena Oncology and Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals have selected Kristin Yarema, Ph.D., to lead the company upon the anticipated closing of their merger. Yarema comes from a recent career at Poseida, culminating in CEO before the company was bought out by Roche in 2025. Previously, the new CEO held leadership roles at Atara Biotherapeutics, Amgen and Novartis. Ikena and Inmagene’s merger is expected to close by the end of July, with the company set to take the name ImageneBio while working to advance its anti-OX40 candidate in diseases such as atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. Release

Galapagos expands executive island

Galapagos

Belgian biotech Galapagos is adding two new execs to the island as the company continues a transformation that began with a now-cancelled plan to split the company in two. Experienced investment banker Sooin Kwon is taking the role of chief business officer, while longtime biopharma consultant Dan Grossman, Ph.D., is now chief strategy officer. Kwon was most recently a partner at MTS Health Partners, where she led strategic transactions, while Grossman spent 20 years at Boston Consulting Group. The new appointments come as Galapagos trims its pipeline and consolidates cell therapies into a new business unit to prep them for a potential sale. Release

Trogenix trots out new clinical leaders

Trogenix

Scottish cancer biotech Trogenix is ramping up as it prepares to bring a glioblastoma-targeting therapy into the clinic. The company has named Atif Abbas, M.D., as chief medical officer and Carolyn Edwards, Ph.D., as vice president of research and development. Abbas most recently served as VP and head of immuno-oncology at Servier Pharma and has advanced multiple immunotherapy assets through IND applications. Edwards, meanwhile, previously worked in translational science and R&D leadership at Crescendo Biologics and Achilles Therapeutics. Release

> With Seres Therapeutics’ CEO Eric Shaff leaving the company to pursue another opportunity, Chief Legal Officer Thomas DesRosier and Chief Financial Officer Marella Thorell are stepping up to take his place as co-CEOs. Release

> Lantheus Holdings is keeping the CEO of its recently acquired Life Molecular Imaging, Ludger Dinkelborg, Ph.D., on as head of R&D after wrapping up the buyout. Release

> Tony Estrada, Ph.D., is jumping from chief scientific officer to CEO at Tenvie Therapeutics, which he co-founded. Release

> Katie Mazuk has been promoted to chief patient experience officer at Novartis U.S. after previously serving as VP of special projects since 2024, a company spokesperson confirmed to Fierce Biotech.

> Former Shoreline Bio CFO Vanessa Jacoby has leapt to Quanta Therapeutics, taking on the dual roles of CFO and chief business officer. Release

> Cancer-focused CRO Champions Oncology has found a new leader in Rob Brainin, who will take over the CEO spot Aug. 25. Release