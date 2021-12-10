Chutes & Ladders—Former FDA leader Hahn lands at cancer blood test maker Harbinger Health



Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Kyle LaHucik, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn expands role at Flagship as CEO of its Harbinger Health startup

Harbinger Health

Stephen Hahn, M.D., Ph.D., is adding another title to his duties at Flagship Pioneering: CEO of Harbinger Health.

The former FDA commissioner joined Flagship earlier this year as a chief medical officer of its preemptive medicine unit. Now, he steps into the CEO-partner role at the life sciences incubator and CEO of its Harbinger Health startup. The company is working on a blood test to detect cancer in early stages. Fierce MedTech

Takeda's oncology leader Rachael Brake jumps to Corbus amid early-stage pipeline revamp

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Rachael Brake, Ph.D., is now chief scientific officer of Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Brake leaves her post as head of U.S. medical affairs for oncology at Takeda, where she worked on getting regulatory approvals for lung cancer drugs, including Alunbrig and Exkivity. Now, she'll help right the ship at Corbus as it looks to refine its clinical development work after in-licensing two new monoclonal antibodies this summer. Brake will also oversee scientific operations as the biotech awaits more data and FDA clarity on its sole clinical-stage drug. Fierce Biotech

Goldfinch Bio, a Gilead partner, poaches 13-year Ardelyx vet Jeff Jacobs to oversee kidney assets

Goldfinch Bio

Jeff Jacobs, Ph.D., is now chief scientific officer at Goldfinch Bio.

He previously held the same post at Ardeylx, where he was a 13-year veteran. Ardelyx eliminated 65% of its workforce in October after experiencing troubles with gaining clarity from the FDA on the future of its chronic kidney disease drug. Now, Jacobs will be responsible for helping Goldfinch bring forward its two key programs in kidney diseases. Fierce Biotech

> Johnson & Johnson made a slate of moves to its leadership team as Joaquin Duato nears his start as CEO. Vanessa Broadhurst moves to the VP of global corporate affairs post; Bill Hait becomes VP of external innovation, medical safety and global public health; Mathai Mammen transitions to VP of pharmaceuticals R&D; and Chief Information Officer Jim Swanson will move to a VP role. Fierce Pharma

> Patrick Horn, M.D., Ph.D., is out as chief medical officer of Albireo Pharma five months after snagging U.S. and European approvals of the biopharma's rare liver disease drug. Horn will be temporarily replaced by cofounder and Chief Scientific Officer Jan Mattsson, Ph.D. Fierce Biotech

> Biohaven CEO Vlad Coric, M.D., will add the chairman title to his resume after the retirement of Declan Doogan, M.D. Chief Financial Officer James Engelhart is also retiring and will be replaced by Foresite Capital's Matthew Buten. Fierce Biotech

> David Weiner, M.D., is interim chief medical officer of Chemomab Therapeutics after the resignation of Arnon Aharon, who will continue for 60 days and serve as a senior medical adviser during the transition. Weiner was previously CEO of Amathus Therapeutics. Release

> Ironwood Pharmaceuticals named Sravan Emany its SVP and CFO. Emany was previously corporate VP of commercial excellence and chief strategy officer of Integra LifeSciences Holdings. Release

> Irit Rappley, Ph.D., is now VP of neuroscience and translational research at Recursion and Glenn Morrison, Ph.D., is now VP of clinical development at the biotech. Rappley joined from Bristol Myers Squibb, where she was scientific director of discovery and translational research, and Morrison was previously VP of neurology clinical development at Alector. Release

> Forma Therapeutics named Ifeyinwa (Ify) Osunkwo, M.D., as the biotech's first chief patient officer and SVP. Osunkwo is the Founder & Director of the Sickle Cell Disease Enterprise at Levine Cancer Institute and a Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Atrium Health. Release

> James Mutamba, Ph.D., is the new chief business officer of Arrakis Therapeutics after holding the VP of business development post at Pyxis Oncology. Release

> Pyxis named Martina Molsbergen its interim chief business officer after she was CEO of life sciences business strategy firm C14 Consulting. Release

> Freenome Chief Financial Officer Bill Quirk is moving to Karius to hold the same post, and the liquid biopsy company named Steve Malaska its chief legal officer after serving as general counsel at Dascena. Release

> Martin Wilson is the new general counsel and chief compliance officer and SVP at Rocket Pharmaceuticals after holding the chief corporate officer post at Ichnos Sciences. Release

> Lyndra Therapeutics picked up Klas Holmlund as its chief financial officer after holding the head of treasury post at Vertex Pharmaceuticals for 11 years. Release

> Michelle Zhang, Ph.D., was promoted to chief scientific officer at Ikena Oncology after five years in R&D roles. Jeffrey Ecsedy, Ph.D., moved into the chief development officer role. Release

> Tessera Therapeutics went on a leadership shake-up spree. Michael Holmes, Ph.D. was named chief scientific officer; Iain McFadyen, Ph.D., became chief data officer; and Becky Lillie is chief human resources officer. Cofounder Jacob Rubens, Ph.D., transitioned to chief innovation officer. Release

> Lee Giguere named chief legal officer and corporate secretary of Obsidian Therapeutics after holding the general counsel post at Chiasma. Release

> Matthew Truppo, Ph.D., moved from a VP post at Johnson & Johnson's Janssen to be global head of research platforms at Sanofi.

> Capsida Biotherapeutics will now be led by CEO Peter Anastasiou after 12 years at Lundbeck. Capsida also promoted cofounders Nicholas Flytzanis, Ph.D., to CSO, and Nick Goeden, Ph.D., to CTO. Release

> Novadiscovery named Ehud Gelblum as CFO after serving in the same perch at Caresyntax.

> Alnylam Pharmaceuticals VP Mark Keating is now chief scientific officer at Yarrow Biotechnology. Release

> Vijay Sabesan is now SVP of technical operations at Kymera Therapeutics after serving in the same post at Theravance Biopharma. Release

> Hua Zheng, M.D., Ph.D., is now SVP and head of global regulatory affairs at AnHeart Therapeutics after holding regulatory posts at Pfizer, J&J, Celgene, Amgen and elsewhere. Release