Chutes & Ladders—Cell-focused Sana scoops first CSO

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of significant leadership hirings, firings and retirings across the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Darren Incorvaia or Gabrielle Masson and it will be featured here at the end of each week.

Sana Biotechnology plucks new CSO

Sana Biotechnology

Dhaval Patel, M.D., Ph.D., is joining cell engineering biotech Sana Biotechnology as its first chief scientific officer following his tenure in the same role at UCB. Patel’s career also includes 10 years at Novartis, where he most recently served as the head of research at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research Europe, and a stint at the Duke University School of Medicine that culminated in the role of chief of the division of allergy and immunology. Release

Eliem adds new COO

Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, a biotech focused on autoimmune-driven inflammatory diseases, is bringing Brett Kaplan, M.D., on board as chief operating officer. Kaplan comes from epigenetic medicine company Chroma Medicine, where he served as president, chief financial and corporate development officer. Kaplan previously served as CFO at Prevail Therapeutics, which was acquired by Eli Lilly, and also served for eight years as managing director at investment bank Evercore Partners. Filing

Telix shakes up C-suite

Telix Pharmaceuticals

After ditching its IPO plans at the last minute in June, Telix is shaking up the C-suite as part of a reorganization. The radiopharma has named three CEOS to lead separate divisions of the company. Richard Valeix will lead the therapeutic pipeline and business development; Kevin Richardson will head up diagnostics, global marketing and commercial operations in the U.S. and Canada; and Raphael Ortiz will oversee commercial operations for the rest of the world. Darren Patti remains as group chief operating officer and is responsible for internal manufacturing operations. Release

> Hansa Biopharma is looking for a new chief commercial officer and U.S. president after the departure of Matthew Shaulis, which will take effect in late September. Release

> Cognito Therapeutics’ chief commercial officer Christian Howell was promoted to the CEO role, replacing former CEO Brent Vaughan, who has held the role since 2020. Release

> Blaise Coleman made an abrupt exit at formerly bankrupt Endo after four years at the helm, leaving the company to tap board member Scott Hirsch in the interim as it searches for a permanent replacement. Story

> Thomas Bock, M.D. has resigned as CEO of precision oncology biotech Notable Labs, with Chief Scientific Officer Joseph Wagner, Ph.D., stepping in for the interim while a permanent replacement is sought.

> Smoking cessation company Achieve Life Sciences is bringing back co-founder Richard Stewart as CEO to replace John Bencich, who will serve as an adviser for the transition.