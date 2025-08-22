Chutes & Ladders—Career oncologist makes Big Pharma leap to BMS

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of significant leadership hirings, firings and retirings across the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Darren Incorvaia or Zoey Becker and it will be featured here at the end of each week.

Career oncologist makes Big Pharma leap to BMS

Bristol Myers Squibb

After more than two decades working at the Cleveland Clinic, Nathan Pennell, M.D., Ph.D., is joining the Big Pharma fold to head up Bristol Myers Squibb’s hematology and oncology medical affairs unit as its new worldwide SVP. By making the switch, Pennell is “expanding my ability to make a difference for patients—bringing science from the bench and bedside to the global level,” he explained in a LinkedIn post.

Pennell spent 17 years with the Cleveland Clinic on both the academic and physician sides, most recently leading the clinic’s lung cancer program as its director, and he served as the vice chair of clinical research. At BMS, Pennell will lead his team with the “same patient-first mindset, scientific rigor, and bold vision that have defined his career,” the company’s SVP and head of global medical affairs Tania Small, M.D., said. LinkedIn

Lilly starts search for new exec as neuroscience head announces retirement

Eli Lilly

After 30 years with Eli Lilly, Anne White is expected to retire from her role as EVP and president of neuroscience at the end of this year.

Consequently, the pharma has launched an internal and external hunt for a successor.

White has held roles across several therapeutic areas during her tenure at Lilly, including oncology, neuroscience and infectious disease. While overseeing the neuroscience unit, White led Lilly’s global launch of the pharma’s first Alzheimer's disease treatment to reach the market, called Kisunla.

“The work we’ve done in neuroscience, and especially in Alzheimer’s disease, is deeply personal to me,” White wrote in an Aug. 20 LinkedIn post. “I know my mom would be incredibly proud of the progress we have made.” Release

Former FDA leader goes nuclear

Nucleus RadioPharma

About a week after announcing his departure from the CEO spot at Flagship Pioneering’s Harbinger Health, former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, M.D., has revealed his next gig will be leading Minnesota-based CDMO Nucleus RadioPharma. Hahn served as FDA commissioner from 2019 to 2021 and before that was chief medical executive at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. At Nucleus, Hahn will work to advance radiopharmaceuticals as “the next frontier of precision oncology care.” Release

> Ramón Polo, Ph.D., has left his role as SVP and head of global regulatory affairs at Japanese pharma Shionogi to take on the same title at Aligos Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech in California. Release

> Next-gen mRNA biotech Strand Therapeutics has selected renowned physician-scientist Jason Luke, M.D., to serve as the company’s chief medical officer. Release

> Northwest Biotherapeutics is mourning the loss of senior vice president and general counsel Les Goldman, who passed away after a stroke. Release

> Form Bio, a computational bio spinout of “de-extinction” company Colossal Biosciences, has appointed Michelle Chen, Ph.D., as president and CEO, replacing co-founders Andrew Busey and Kent Wakeford. Release

> Clinical stage cancer outfit Oric Pharmaceuticals is growing its leadership team, bringing Kevin Brodbeck, Ph.D., on board in the new role of chief technical officer. Release

> Eye disease biotech Opthea is letting go of 85% of its staff, a move that includes CEO Fred Guerard, Chief Financial Officer Tom Reilly and Director Sujal Shah. Story

> Imbria Pharmaceuticals is bringing Albert M. Kim, M.D., Ph.D., a former FDA medical reviewer and Big Pharma vet, on board as chief medical officer to head up the development of its phase 2 cardiovascular candidate. Release

> With Rezolute’s lead candidate advancing through phase 3 studies, the company selected seasoned commercial leader Sunil Karnawat to drive commercial strategy as chief commercial officer. Release

> Molecular Partners is adding more oncology prowess to its leadership team with experienced oncology drug developer Martin Steegmaier, Ph.D., joining as chief scientific officer. Release

> Paragon Therapeutics promoted its head of research Hussam Shaheen, Ph.D., to the chief scientific officer spot and lifted Keri Lantz to chief financial officer, while Mary Beth DeLena will join the C-suite as the company’s first chief legal officer and Chief Operating Officer Evan Thompson, Ph.D., leaves to pursue other opportunities. Release