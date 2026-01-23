Chutes & Ladders—BMS snags top neuro researcher from Eisai

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of significant leadership hirings, firings and retirings across the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Darren Incorvaia or Zoey Becker and it will be featured here at the end of each week.

BMS snags top neuro researcher from Eisai

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb added a big name to its executive roster with the appointment of Harald Hampel, M.D., Ph.D. as its new SVP and worldwide head of medical affairs, neuroscience. Hampel comes to BMS after six years at Eisai, where he was responsible for the global Alzheimer’s disease strategy that eventually birthed Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi (lecanemab). Beyond his biopharma experience, the executive has held several tenured roles in academia in addition to being the founding president of the Alzheimer Precision Medicine Initiative. At BMS, he sees a “unique opportunity to advance precision medicine and accelerate scientific innovation in brain health,” he said. LinkedIn

Juvena co-founder jumps from CEO post

Juvena Therapeutics

Juvena Therapeutics is saying goodbye to the only CEO it has ever known. Co-founder Hanadie Yousef, Ph.D., who has served as the regenerative medicine outfit’s chief exec and CFO since the company’s inception, is stepping away from her leadership posts. The biotech is now conducting a search to find her successor. Yousef, who will remain on the board and take up the role of executive advisor, said she is “incredibly proud of Juvena’s evolution from a platform concept into a clinical-stage leader” and “excited to support the transition to new leadership.” Release

Amgen commercial vet climbs to Spyre

Spyre Therapeutics

After almost 18 years at Amgen, including most recently heading up the global commercial strategy for the pharma’s inflammation portfolio, Kate Tansey Chevlen is climbing to new heights as the chief commercial officer of Spyre Therapeutics. At Massachusetts-based Spyre, Chevlen will take on the challenge of prepping the biotech for the potential launch of multiple new antibodies. Spyre has six key proof-of-concept data readouts this year across a suite of antibodies being tested for ulcerative colitis and different forms of arthritis. Chevlen’s experience “will be invaluable as we shape our phase 3 strategy to unlock the full value of our pipeline,” Spyre CEO Cameron Turtle said. Release

> Ocular Therapeutix has spotted a visionary new chief commercial officer in David Robinson, who previously served as chief marketing officer of ophthalmology at Merck and helped launch Regeneron’s Eylea (aflibercept). Release

> Former Novartis cardiology leader Craig Basson, M.D., Ph.D., is pumping up Variant Bio’s C-suite as chief medical officer and president of R&D. Release

> Sébastien Wieckowski, Ph.D., who has been involved with OSR Holdings’ T-cell immunotherapy-focused Vaximm since the beginning, nabbed a seat at the executive table as the company’s new chief scientific officer. Release

> Drug delivery technology specialist Kaléo tapped a VP of development in Ram Halthore, who joined after a nine-year stint at Merck in similar roles. Release

> VoxCell, a Canadian biotech that makes high-res, vascularized 3D tissue models, enlisted Graham Craig to serve as chief commercial officer and help address a growing need for alternative nonanimal models in preclinical testing. Release

> CDMO Rentschler Biopharma’s previous director of business development Detra Glinatsis is back, this time in the newly created role of head of business development, U.S. Release

> Aligos Therapeutics’ chief medical officer Hardean Achneck, M.D., resigned from his post after two years on the job, kicking off a formal search for a replacement. Release

> After taking a medical leave of absence in October 2025, Robert Lisicki is resigning as CEO of Zura Bio, with interim CEO Kim Davis now being permanently replaced by Zura’s director Sandeep Kulkarni, M.D. Davis will continue to serve as chief operating officer, general counsel and corporate secretary. Release

> Minako Pazdera, Ph.D., has leaped to LB Pharmaceuticals, where she will serve as general counsel, a role she previously held at cardiac biotech Kardigan. Release

> Physician-scientist Sandor Batkai, M.D., Ph.D., is the new medical director of microRNA-focused Resalis Therapeutics. Release (PDF)