Chutes & Ladders—Astellas appoints new top strategist from Sanofi Japan

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of significant leadership hirings, firings and retirings across the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Darren Incorvaia or Zoey Becker and it will be featured here at the end of each week.

Astellas appoints new top strategist from Sanofi Japan

Astellas Pharma

Takahiko Iwaya

After last month’s departure of longtime executive Adam Pearson, Astellas has picked out a new strategist to fill the open spot on its C-suite with Takahiko Iwaya, who takes over as chief strategy officer on July 1. Before embarking on a career within biopharma leadership, Iwaya joined what is now Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in 1990, where he worked on healthcare systems and policies for 14 years. After that, the executive held various leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson Japan before joining Sanofi’s Japan unit in 2019. In June, the executive will step down from his current role as president and representative director at Sanofi Japan, as well as depart his role as chair of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, Japan. He takes over the strategy role at Astellas from Peter Sandor, M.D., who has been holding down the fort on an interim basis since Pearson’s resignation. Release

Immunic preps for approval push with pharma vet

Immunic

As a critical phase 3 readout for its multiple sclerosis candidate rapidly approaches, Immunic is shoring up its leadership with Michael Panzara, M.D., as chief medical officer. Panzara previously oversaw the approvals of other MS medicines like Biogen’s Tysabri and Sanofi’s Lemtrada and Aubagio. Panzara takes over for the departing Andreas Muehler, M.D., who is also a co-founder of Immunic. Immunic’s vidofludimus calcium is currently being tested in a pair of phase 3 trials, though the candidate previously failed to hit the primary endpoint of a phase 2 study. Release

Cardiologist turns new leaf at Nuevocor

Nuevocor

Cardio-focused Nuevocor is making a hearty change to its C-suite, bringing in experienced cardiologist Monica Shah, M.D., as chief medical officer. Shah brings a wealth of cell and gene therapy experience, including stints leading the global AAV program at Rocket Pharmaceuticals and the cell and gene therapy division of IQVIA. She built her career with a nearly nine-year tenure at the National Institutes of Health, mostly as the deputy chief of heart failure and arrhythmias at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Nuevocor is counting on Shah to guide first-in-human studies of NVC-001, the biotech’s lead gene therapy for cardiomyopathy. Release

> AI-focused vaccine maker Evaxion is opting for a dual role for chief scientific officer Birgitte Rønø, who has now been promoted to chief operating officer as well. Release

> Convergent Therapeutics is bringing in seasoned dealmaker Andrew Davis to serve as chief business and strategy officer. Release

> Longtime CEO Eric Goupil is handing over the reins at global contract manufacturer Unither Pharmaceuticals, with Henrik Krüpper lined up to take his place on May 4. Release

> Hot off a deal with Merck & Co., antibody outfit Infinimmune is upping its pipeline tactics with Anthony Slavin, Ph.D., as senior vice president of portfolio strategy. Release

> British cell and gene CDMO eXmoor Pharma is welcoming former Catalent CEO George Fotiades as chair, while founder Angela Osborne steps back from the role. Release

> Synthetic biology specialist Manus Bio has named Baljit Ghotra, Ph.D., as senior vice president of innovation and operations. Release