Chutes & Ladders—Alexion names Qadeer as first chief diversity officer



Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Kyle Blankenship, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Alexion names first chief diversity officer

Alexion

Uzair Qadeer was named company's first CDO.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals named its first chief diversity officer as the rare disease specialist looks to cultivate diversity and inclusion. Alexion joins a majority of Big Pharma with C-level execs focused on diversity, particularly relevant in the current social climate—and as white men still dominate top positions across the industry. Uzair Qadeer will fill the role, moving from head of enterprise partnerships at Alexion. He previously worked at Deloitte’s Human Capital consulting practice and Bristol Myers Squibb. Fierce Pharma

CureVac names new CEO, CSO

CureVac

Franz-Werner Haas was named CEO.

Even as it scrambled to pitch in against the COVID-19 pandemic, CureVac found itself embroiled in a game of executive musical chairs, losing two CEOs in as many weeks. Now, as it pushes an mRNA vaccine toward the clinic, it’s named a permanent chief, Franz-Werner Haas, and signed a Novartis alum, Igor Splawski, Ph.D. as its new top scientist. Fierce Biotech

> Antibiotics company Melinta Therapeutics, after filing for bankruptcy earlier this year and being acquired by Deerfield Management, has named Christine Ann Miller as its next CEO. Release

> Humanigen named Timothy Morris as its next COO and CFO. He joins the clinical-stage company from Iovance. Release

> Arcturus Therapeutics, which is advancing a portfolio of RNA-based medicines and vaccines, named Lance Kurata as its chief legal officer. Release

> Dicerna named Shreeram Aradhye its next chief medical officer, effective September 8. Aradhye joins Dicerna from Axcella Health and is replacing Ralf Rosskamp, who is retiring. Release

> Prometheus Biosciences, an inflammatory bowl disease-focused biotech, named Keith Marshall its chief medical officer. Release

> ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, a Singapore-based biotech advancing a lead atopic dermatitis candidate, named Kenneth Kobayashi its chief medical officer. Kobayashi will be based in California. Release

> Dendreon, a prostate cancer vaccine company that has been through numerous acquisitions in recent years, named Darlene Romine as its VP of sales and market access. Release