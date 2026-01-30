Chugai drops only AI-assisted antibody from pipeline but still holds high hopes for tech

Chugai Pharmaceutical has dropped its only clinical candidate that was developed with the aid of its artificial intelligence drug discovery tool, but the company isn't giving up on the technology as a method to power its pipeline moving forward.

The Japanese Roche subsidiary revealed that phase 1 chronic disease antibody BRY10 was dropped from its pipeline during a presentation (PDF) of the company’s 2025 financial results Jan. 29.

“While we cannot disclose specific details regarding the reasons for the discontinuation, the decision to halt development for chronic disease indications was made based on a comprehensive review of the data obtained to date,” a Chugai spokesperson told Fierce Biotech.

At the time BRY10 was dropped, it was being tested in Japan in a phase 1 trial with healthy adult male volunteers. As of publication, the company has not responded to Fierce regarding the current status of the study.

BRY10 was partially developed using Malexa, an in-house AI algorithm for discovering antibodies with desired properties. The tool was specifically used in the lead optimization process for BRY10, the spokesperson said. Now, there aren't any clinical trials include Malexa-designed assets.

“The discontinuation was unrelated to the Malexa technology itself, and we do not believe this has raised any concerns about the continued use of Malexa,” the spokesperson added. “Malexa remains a versatile platform technology applicable across all antibody projects, and its implementation is under consideration for numerous other programs.”

Chugai is not only sticking with Malexa but is also delving deeper into the AI world. The pharma’s recent presentation features an “AI Vision” that outlines plans for “AI Everyday,” “AI Everywhere” and “AI Transformation.”

The goal, according to the presentation, is to position AI “as a partner” that is “embedded across all business processes” in order to “create new value that leads to business transformation and broader societal change.”

AI has been hailed as a way to speed up historically sluggish drug development, but an entirely AI-designed drug has yet to be approved by the FDA. The furthest along is likely Insilico Medicine’s rentosertib, which wrapped up a safety-focused phase 2a trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis last year.