China biotechs ‘reshaping’ US biopharma as outlicensing deals rise 11%: Jefferies report

International companies are increasingly inking licensing deals with Chinese biotechs as concerns regarding drug pricing and patent expirations continue to rise.

In the first three months of 2025, 32% of outlicensing biotech deal value occurred in China versus 21% reported in both 2024 and 2023, according to a Jefferies equity research report published July 14.

China’s share in business development deals with multinational biopharmas has grown rapidly over the last five years, with the same measure hitting only 16% in 2022 and 8% in 2021.

The analyst cites the mounting pressure around possible drug pricing decreases, plus patent expirations for blockbuster therapeutics, as the force behind the rapid rise in China licensing deals.

Buy why China, and why now?

“We believe China biotechs are reshaping the U.S. biopharma landscape, as in-licensing assets from China could offer multinational corporations a remedy to alleviate pressure affordably and within a manageable time frame,” the analyst wrote.

Data from the country—think those behind the first-in-class approval of Akeso’s ivonesimab in 2024—have proven to be credible and hold best-in-class potential, according to Jefferies.

Also key is China’s government support for biotech, such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange allowing pre-revenue biotechs to trade on the public market—a marked departure from traditional requirements for listing.

The East Asian country also provides accelerated timelines and cheaper costs across all facets of development, such as workforce, supply chain and clinical trials.

Since 2022, China biotechs have developed 639 first-in-class drug candidates, a staggering 360% increase from 137 candidates from 2018 to 2021. The recent rate is significantly faster than the 100% to 150% growth for first-in-class assets produced by companies in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

China biotech assets also tout much cheaper price tags when compared to global peers, with upfront payments about 60% to 70% smaller and total deal sizes 40% to 50% less, according to the analyst.

The hottest indications for buyers are in cancer, autoimmune and cardiovascular and metabolism conditions, with a high priority in oncology placed on PD-1/VEGF bispecifics and antibody-drug conjugate candidates.

The most active shoppers in the China biotech market are Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche and Merck & Co., while Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer and Gilead are the top three spenders, Jefferies wrote.

Despite possible funding restraints, the analyst believes that China programs holding best- or first-in-class potential will still excel.

The analyst also thinks it’s unlikely that the Chinese or U.S. governments will resist biopharma deals between the two given that U.S. companies maintain most of the economics and low national security concerns.