Chinese biotech Zai Lab nabs Roche cancer veteran as new R&D exec, drug hunter

China
(Pixabay)

Zai Lab is looking to boost its cancer credentials and pipeline with the appointment of Roche oncology vet Alan Sandler, M.D.

Sandler joins the Chinese biotech in the newly created role of president and head of global development, oncology.

Sponsored by GenScript

Accelerate Biologics, Gene and Cell Therapy Product Development partnering with GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the bio-pharmaceutical CDMO segment of the world’s leading biotech company GenScript, proactively providing end-to-end service from drug discovery to commercialization with professional solutions and efficient processes to accelerate drug development for customers.

Here, he will “lead global oncology development and related enabling functions to support the company’s development activities,” according to Zai's statement.

Sandler joins the biotech after being president and global head of product development oncology at Genentech, Roche’s biologics arm, one of the biggest jobs in cancer, and was key in the work to get checkpoint inhibitor Tecentriq developed and approved.

Now, he moves over to Zai Lab, which has been working on infectious and autoimmune diseases but also has a focus on cancer, which will now presumably be ramped up. It already has its GlaxoSmithKline/Tesaro-licensed PARP filed in China (known as Zejula in the U.S.), with a similar deal for Deciphera’s Qinlock in China and with MacroGenics for the bispecific tebotelimab.

It does have its own internal cancer pipeline, made up predominately of preclinical assets. As part of his new role, Sandler will also be responsible for adding to that oncology pipeline.

“We are delighted to welcome Alan to Zai Lab as we continue to expand globally and strengthen our R&D leadership,” said Samantha Du, Ph.D., founder, chairwoman and CEO of Zai Lab. “Throughout his distinguished career, Alan has made significant contributions as a respected leader in the oncology community, both in industry and through his clinical practice and academic research. Alan has played a key role in the development of many innovative oncology therapies. We look forward to his leadership of our oncology franchise as we advance towards our goal of becoming a leading global biopharma company.”

“I’m very excited to be joining Zai Lab, given its robust pipeline of innovative clinical compounds,” added Sandler. “I look forward to accelerating the development of Zai’s extensive and differentiated pipeline of oncology compounds, guide them through regulatory review, and bring them as quickly as possible to patients in need in China and around the world. I am also excited about working to identify additional product candidates to further expand Zai’s oncology portfolio.”

The biotech hit a snag two years ago when it stopped development of a treatment for atopic dermatitis after it failed to beat placebo in a phase 2a trial, although this setback did little to halt the company’s progress.

Read more on
cancer Chutes and Ladders executives hiring oncology ZAI Lab China Roche

Suggested Articles

Roche
MedTech

Roche nets FDA EUA for quantitative COVID-19 antibody test

Roche has received authorization from the FDA for a more accurate COVID-19 blood test capable of measuring the levels of specific antibodies.

by Conor Hale
Janssen's Beerse campus
Biotech

Janssen buys up eye disorder gene therapy asset from Hemera

Janssen is tapping little-known and privately held Hemera Biosciences for a new gene therapy aimed at reversing a severe disease.

by Ben Adams
Merck
Biotech

Merck opts in for Dragonfly's TriNKET cancer program

Merck is clearly still buzzing about its two-year Dragonfly Therapeutics pact, as it has snapped up a cancer program.

by Ben Adams