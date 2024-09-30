Cereno's HDAC inhibitor reduces risks from pulmonary arterial hypertension in phase 2 trial

Cereno Scientific’s hypertension drug was shown to improve the risk score of 43% of patients in a phase 2 study.

Of the 21 participants with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), nine demonstrated an improved risk score—a measurement of the risk of death from the condition—after 12 weeks of treatment with Cereno’s histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, dubbed CS1.

A further six patients reported a stable risk score, meaning 71% of patients saw their score either improve or hold steady, the Swedish biotech noted in a post-market release Friday.

Two-thirds of patients saw a sustained reduction in their pulmonary arterial pressure, while a third reported an improved functional class, a term for symptoms and physical capacity.

Cereno’s shares were trading up 25% on the Stockholm stock exchange at 8.72 Swedish krona on Monday afternoon local time compared to a Friday closing price of 7 krona.

The trial was also a success on its primary endpoint of proving the safety and tolerability of CS1, with no treatment-related serious adverse events. No changes in liver lab values or clinically significant drug-related bleedings or decreases in platelet counts were recorded, Cereno said.

The company is now looking at moving CS1 into a pivotal trial and said it will use Friday’s “encouraging results” as the basis for opening talks with regulators.

“We are excited to take the next steps in our journey to make a meaningful impact for patients with PAH,” Cereno’s Head of R&D Rahul Agrawal said in the release.

“The CS1-003 trial demonstrated compelling signs of clinical efficacy already over a 12-week treatment period and we expect to see additional positive impact of CS1 with longer use of our drug in patients with PAH,” Agrawal added.

HDACs help regulate gene expression. The FDA has already improved four HDAC inhibitors to treat blood cancers, including Merck & Co.’s Zolinza. Cereno is hoping CS1 will have success against PAH by “targeting the root cause of the disease, aiming to reverse the pathological vascular remodeling of the small lung arteries.”

PAH is a rare, rapidly progressing disease in which the blood vessels narrow in the lungs, increasing blood pressure and leading to heart failure. Johnson & Johnson dominates the PAH market with its prostacyclin receptor agonist Uptravi and the endothelin receptor agonist Opsumit.

In March, Merck & Co. muscled in on the action with the approval of the activin signaling inhibitor Winrevair, which the pharma has touted as acting directly on the underlying problem that causes the disease.

Despite the increasingly crowded space, Cereno claimed in its release that “existing treatment alternatives are insufficient and do not address the root cause of the disease.”