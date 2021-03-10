CEPI teams up with VBI Vaccines to beat out COVID-19 variants in $33M pact

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is funneling $33 million into VBI Vaccines so it can get to work on prepping for new and emerging variants of SARS-CoV-02 that could lessen the efficacy of authorized vaccines.

The funding will go toward VBI’s enveloped viruslike particle (eVLP) vaccine candidates against COVID-19 “variants of concern,” i.e., ones that may be able to escape the current crop of vaccines and drugs.

A phase 1 test of VBI’s eVLP vaccine candidate, known as VBI-2905 and targeting the B.1.351 variant (first discovered in South Africa), is slated to start in the coming months.

Sponsored By Paraza Pharma Choosing the Right Pre-Clinical Collaborative Research Organization (CRO) Learn about the key factors that are essential to creating a collaborative and productive working relationship to advance pre-clinical drug discovery programs. Download the Whitepaper

CEPI is handing over up to $33 million for this trial as well as help and support for the preclinical expansion of “additional multivalent vaccine candidates designed to evaluate the potential breadth of VBI’s eVLP technology.”

“We are grateful for CEPI’s partnership, support, and confidence in our eVLP approach to vaccine development,” said Jeff Baxter, president and CEO of VBI.

“We look forward to working with CEPI, who has played a crucial role in the development of COVID-19 vaccines over the last 12 months, and we remain steadfast in our mission to contribute to the end of the ongoing pandemic and the long-term protection against coronaviruses.”