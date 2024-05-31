A cell therapy reckoning 

The Fierce Biotech team published a four-part series this week exploring cell therapy, a modality that has faced clinical challenges, manufacturing constraints and multiple practice-changing events.
In today’s episode, Fierce’s Annalee Armstrong and Gabrielle Masson discuss the series of special reports and key insights from their interviews with multiple experts.
To learn more about the topics in this episode:
- Cell therapy reckoning: How a 'remarkable resolution of lupus' carried CAR-T from cancer to immunology
- Cell therapy reckoning: Pivot to autoimmune leaves unmet need in oncology
- Biotech faces a reckoning: 'We've lost our luster in cell therapies'
- Fulfilling the promise of cell & gene therapies through manufacturing (Part I)
- From cell collection to commercial contracting: Advancements in cell & gene therapy manufacturing (Part II)
- Automation, decentralization and the future of CAR-Ts: Advancements in cell & gene therapy manufacturing (Part III)