Biotech

Caldera launches with $112M, former Morphic CEO and IBD drug from China

By James Waldron Jan 14, 2026 9:10am
inflammatory bowel disease series A bispecific antibodies Morphic Therapeutic

Caldera Therapeutics has burst onto the scene with $112.5 million in combined series A cash the Massachusetts biotech will use to fund development of an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) drug licensed from China.

The bispecific antibody—which targets the IL-23p19 and TL1A pathways—was licensed from China’s Qyuns Therapeutics. Since being founded last year, Caldera has already taken the therapy, dubbed CLD-423, into a phase 1 study of healthy volunteers.

“By elegantly combining two powerful autoimmune targets in a single molecule, CLD-423 represents the next frontier in IBD treatment,” Caldera CEO Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., said in a Jan. 14 release.

“Bispecifics have the potential to redefine the efficacy bar in IBD, and CLD-423 is rationally designed to achieve a best-in-disease profile with optimized efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and developability,” the CEO added.

Tipirneni previously headed up Morphic Therapeutic, the integrin-focused biotech that was scooped up by Eli Lilly for $3.2 billion in 2024.

Lilly has itself seen some success targeting IL-23p19—one of the pathways targeted by Caldera’s CLD-423—thanks to the pharma’s approved ulcerative colitis med Omvoh. It’s also the target of Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya and AbbVie’s Skyrizi for Crohn’s disease.

Related

Sanofi, Teva look to 'next frontier' in IBD treatment after TL1A antibody hits mark in midstage trial

TL1A, the other target of Caldera’s drug, has seen increased interest from Big Pharma in the wake of Roche's $7 billion acquisition of Roivant subsidiary Telavant in 2023. Since then, Sanofi and Teva’s anti-TL1A antibody duvakitug performed well in a phase 2 IBD trial, while AbbVie got in on the action by buying a preclinical IBD candidate from China’s FutureGen Biopharmaceutical in 2024.

Caldera is well financed to take forward its own IL-23p19 and TL1A clinical ambitions thanks to an initial $75 million series A round from founding investors Atlas Venture, LAV and venBio in April 2025. The biotech recently topped up this funding pot with a $37.5 million A-1 round led by Omega Funds, which saw Wellington Management and Janus Henderson Investors also come on board.

“We see CLD-423 as a program that has the potential to change the IBD treatment paradigm,” Michelle Doig, a partner at Omega Funds, said in a statement. “Caldera’s scientific strategy, execution focus and leadership team truly distinguish the company and position CLD-423 as a new standard of care.”

inflammatory bowel disease series A bispecific antibodies Morphic Therapeutic Venture Capital Biotech