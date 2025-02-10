Boehringer widens fibrosis drug's approval path after boosting lung function in 2nd phase 3 trial

Boehringer Ingelheim has cemented the potential of its idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) drug with a second phase 3 win in a related lung disease leading the drugmaker to expand the indications it will seek FDA approval for.

The FIBRONEER-ILD trial saw 1,178 patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF) receive either a 9 mg or 18 mg dose of the PDE4B inhibitor nerandomilast or placebo twice a day for 52 weeks. The study hit its primary endpoint of demonstrating an absolute change from baseline in forced vital capacity—a measure of the volume of air that a patient can breathe out—Boehringer said in a Feb. 10 release.

The German drugmaker didn’t share any data behind the top-line result, instead promising that the efficacy and safety findings would be unveiled in the second quarter.

“Initial data readouts of the FIBRONEER trials support a generally consistent safety and tolerability profile when compared to the phase 2 IPF study, with overall adverse events comparable to those seen in the placebo group,” the company said.

Armed with the latest results, Boehringer said it will request that FDA and global regulators approve nerandomilast as a treatment for PPF, a type of interstitial lung disease.

The company has already said it will seek approval for nerandomilast in IPF after proclaiming a win in a phase 3 trial for that lung disease in September 2024. Again, the company opted to hold back any concrete data from that trial for later in this year.

When it comes to managing IPF, physicians already have Boehringer’s Ofev and Roche’s Esbriet. However, those drugs only slow the progression of fibrosis, while attempts to produce molecules that further slow, or ideally stop, progression have failed to prove their worth.

By targeting phosphodiesterase 4B (PDE4B), nerandomilast is meant to have a mechanistic advantage over the incumbent products. Targeting PDE4 drives anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic effects, but attempts to develop oral inhibitors of the enzyme in respiratory diseases have been hindered by class-related systemic adverse events such as diarrhea and headaches.

“The positive FIBRONEER-ILD topline result shows the potential of nerandomilast in progressive pulmonary fibrosis,” Shashank Deshpande, Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer, said in the release. “The hope is that the safety and tolerability profile we are initially seeing could potentially help to reduce treatment challenges.”