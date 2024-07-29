Boehringer inks $1.3B acquisition of Nerio and its preclinical checkpoint inhibitors

Boehringer Ingelheim is offering up to $1.3 billion for Nerio Therapeutics and a preclinical immune checkpoint inhibitor program that the German pharma giant hopes will become the “centerpiece” of its immune-oncology portfolio.

Nerio has been working on small molecules that inhibit protein tyrosine phosphatases N1 and N2 (PTPN1 and PTPN2). PTPN1 and PTPN2 regulate cytokine signaling and T cell receptor signaling, with preclinical research suggesting inhibiting them can enhance anti-tumor activity.

Boehringer hopes that Nerio's preclinical program will be used as both a monotherapy and in combination with the company’s in-house pipeline of oncology therapies to one day treat cancer patients who aren’t benefiting from the current range of approved checkpoint inhibitors.

In preclinical models, Nerio’s small molecules show potential to “reshape the immune landscape of the tumor microenvironment,” the La Jolla, California-based biotech claims on its website. The company had been planning to submit a request to the FDA in the second half of this year to take its lead candidate into human trials.

Nerio’s CEO Sanford Madigan said in today’s release that the biotech believes its portfolio “provide a first-in-class opportunity.”

“We are excited to expand Boehringer Ingelheim’s pipeline and commend their commitment to unlock the full potential of our compounds and their mechanistically unique approach to fighting cancer,” added Madigan, who is also a partner at Avalon BioVentures, a life science venture fund that invested in Nerio.

Boehringer has been on something of a deal-making spree to swell out its pipeline this year, penning three pacts in the first week of 2024 alone. When it comes to oncology, these deals included a T-cell anticancer therapy partnership with 3T Biosciences and securing a preclinical anti-PD1/cytokine drug from long-time partner OSE Immunotherapeutics.

The German drugmaker already has a well-stocked early-phase cancer pipeline. The company’s website lists 11 phase 1 programs that reflect its belief that modalities such as T-cell engagers, oncolytic viruses and cancer vaccines will enable more people to benefit from immunotherapies that currently only achieve sustained remission in a fraction of cancer patients.

“Securing the rights to Nerio Therapeutics' novel checkpoint inhibitors creates a broad panel of exciting new cancer treatment combination opportunities,” Paola Casarosa, a member of Boehringer’s board of managing directors with responsibility for the innovation unit, said in today’s release.

Additional financial details about the deal were not disclosed.