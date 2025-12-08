Biotech

BioNTech's CTLA-4 drug improves survival in phase 3 cancer trial but poses tolerability challenge

By Nick Paul Taylor Dec 8, 2025 7:47am
BioNTech CTLA-4 non-small cell lung cancer Clinical Data

A closer look at phase 3 data on BioNTech and OncoC4’s anti-CTLA-4 antibody has shown the efficacy that excited analysts last week is offset by a challenging tolerability profile.

Analysts got an early look at data on gotistobart in an abstract published ahead of a presentation at the IASLC ASCO 2025 North America Conference on Lung Cancer over the weekend. After seeing the abstract, BMO Capital Markets analysts said in a note to investors that the efficacy results are strong, but the lack of comprehensive data on immune-related toxicities left a key tolerability question unanswered.

The presentation suggests tolerability is an issue. TD Cowen analysts said in a note to investors that 60% of patients on the CTLA-4 prospect, called gotistobart, had immune-related adverse events. The rate of treatment-related adverse events leading to treatment discontinuation was 13% for gotistobart and 5% for the control. 

Tolerability, specifically immune-related adverse events, is a known concern with CTLA-4 blockers. Bristol Myers Squibb created the space with Yervoy, but immune-mediated toxicities give the antibody a narrow therapeutic window. 

Related

BioNTech's cancer push continues, coughing up $200M for OncoC4's CTLA-4 antibody

OncoC4, which licensed gotistobart to BioNTech for $200 million upfront in 2023, tried to create a safer, more tolerable anti-CTLA-4 antibody through features such as its pH-dependent mechanism. While the phase 3 data suggest tolerability remains a concern, TD Cowen analysts concluded the overall profile is encouraging given the unmet need in the targeted non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) population. 

“The current data suggests gotistobart offers solid efficacy and is underappreciated with potential to be a viable option in [second-line squamous] NSCLC,” the analysts said. “This could be a nice commercial opportunity for the company as it continues to advance to launching their own oncology pipeline.”

BioNTech and OncoC4 reported a 12-month overall survival (OS) rate of 63.1% for gotistobart compared to 30.3% for docetaxel. At a median follow-up of 14.5 months, the gotistobart arm hadn’t reached the median OS. Median OS in the docetaxel arm was 10 months. 

BMO analysts said in a note that the “clear separation in OS curves is highly encouraging when assessing gotistobart's efficacy.”

Related

BioNTech, BMS tout first global data for PD-L1xVEGF bispecific in small cell lung cancer, set phase 3 dose

The data come from 87 people with metastatic squamous NSCLC who received gotistobart or docetaxel as a second or later line of systemic therapy. OncoC4 and BioNTech enrolled the patients in the non-pivotal part of a phase 3 trial. The pivotal stage of the study, which is designed to enroll about 500 patients, is ongoing and has a primary completion date in June 2026, according to ClinicalTrials.gov.

Phase 2 trials are testing gotistobart in combination with Merck & Co.’s Keytruda in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and with Novartis’ Pluvicto in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. TD Cowen analysts said the markets targeted by the phase 2 trials are more competitive than the lead indication. 

BioNTech CTLA-4 non-small cell lung cancer Clinical Data Biotech Clinical Data