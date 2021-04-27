Biogen, under increasing public pressure, to offer early access to experimental ALS med

After months of holding its ground on not offering an experimental ALS drug to patients outside of clinical trials, Biogen is laying out a plan to do just that.

The treatment, tofersen, is in a phase 3 study in 178 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) stemming from mutations in the SOD1 gene. After talking it over with regulators, clinical trial investigators, ethicists and patient advocates, the company will now offer tofersen to patients with this form of ALS starting in mid-July, the company wrote in a letter to the ALS community.

In the two-part program, Biogen will begin with the patients whose disease is worsening the fastest in mid-July, after the study participants currently on placebo switch to tofersen but before the drug is shown to be safe and effective.

Later, if the drug proves safe and effective when the study reads out, the company will offer the drug to the broader population of patients with SOD1-ALS under an Early Access Program. The company hopes to roll out the latter part of the program in the fall.

In March, the company reiterated its decision not to provide the drug, tofersen, to patients requesting it under compassionate use. Doing so would be unfair to patients still getting placebo in its phase 3 study, Biogen R&D chief Al Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D. wrote at the time. What’s more, it could jeopardize the completion of the study, delaying its regulatory filing and “risk failing to obtain access for all SOD1-ALS patients,” he wrote.

The company would provide early access to the drug only after study participants switched from placebo to tofersen, Sandrock wrote in March. If the study turned out a success, Biogen would “immediately open an Early Access Program” for patients with SOD1-ALS, he wrote.

Besides those rough timelines, Sandrock didn’t provide further details on that plan. It wasn’t enough for Lisa Stockman Mauriello, a patient with SOD1-ALS who has been petitioning the company to provide her the drug under compassionate use.

“I agree wholeheartedly that all those in the clinical trials deserve deep gratitude because they all knowingly accept the risk of being treated with a placebo and also the unknown adverse events that could occur by being treated with an investigational drug,” Stockman Mauriello said in a statement at the time.

“But the company is wrong in concluding that the only option available is to ‘open the floodgates' to the active drug,” she continued. “That simply is not based in either science or humanity, the two tenets that Biogen claims are at the core of its mission… I sympathize with the position that Biogen’s leadership have taken and I understand the desire to focus on the science. But for a disease such as ALS, particularly a form of the disease that kills so quickly, I know that more can be done.”

Biogen ended its letter with a reminder that “promising drugs can fail in Phase 3 studies,” an experience it’s had firsthand in the ALS space with its last effort, dexpramipexole. After that failure, the company switched from drugs with specific mechanisms, like anti-inflammatories, to medicines like tofersen that target genetic mutations. Behind tofersen, Biogen has two other ALS programs: an Ionis-partnered antisense drug that targets mutations in the C9orF72 gene, as well as a drug that blocks the protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Although the vast majority of ALS cases are considered “non-genetic,” Biogen hopes to translate what it learns from its work in SOD1 and C9orF72 into other types of ALS, Toby Ferguson, M.D., Ph.D., head of Biogen’s neuromuscular development unit, said in a previous interview.