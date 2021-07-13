Biogen taps Chinese biotech InnoCare in $125M midstage MS drug pact

Biogen is paying $125 million upfront to work on InnoCare’s orelabrutinib, an oral small molecule Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) that the pair hope can cut it in multiple sclerosis.

Biogen, much in need of some new innovation in multiple sclerosis (MS) given what analysts see as a lack of preparation for a patent cliff for its three key multiple sclerosis drugs—Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity—is turning to Beijing-based InnoCare Pharma to help.

Orelabrutinib is a covalent BTKi with high selectivity and the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, and is currently being studied in a phase 2 test for relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS).

InnoCare nabs that $125 million upfront but is also in-line for biobucks worth $812.5 million, as well as a percentage of sales, should it gain approval.

With the ability to cross the blood brain barrier, orelabrutinib could stop B cell and myeloid cell effector functions in the central nervous system and, the pair hope, the “possibility to slow disease progression.”

“Given the complex and chronic nature of MS, we believe the unique characteristics of orelabrutinib, combining high selectivity and CNS penetrance, may translate to potential clinical advantages relative to other BTKi programs,” said Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., head of R&D at Biogen.

“For over 30 years, Biogen has led in MS research and today has a leading portfolio of MS products. We are focused on developing next-generation approaches that we hope will improve outcomes for those living with progressive and relapsing forms of MS.”

MS can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance and while a lifelong condition, it can hit patients in waves, sometimes being mild and manageable, and others severe and causing considerable disability.

RRMS is the most common form of the disease, with more than eight out of every 10 people with MS diagnosed with the relapsing remitting type, which causes episodes of new or worsening symptoms, known as relapses.

These typically worsen over a few days, last for days to weeks to months, then slowly improve over a similar time period. The idea of treatment is dampen down these relapses, or stop them altogether. The disease is however poorly understood, and many drugs can also come with unwanted side effects.

And this mechanism of action is not without its baggage either, as earlier BTK inhibitors were linked to numerous safety woes, including liver toxicity, abnormal heart rhythms and low platelets. Newer versions are however looking to bypass these safety concerns, and BTKs have seen growing attention of late after Sanofi picked up its new BTK inhibitor last year in its $3.7 billion acquisition of Principia Biopharma.

Principia's team develops small molecules that bind to two proteins, ensuring that the medicine only binds to the BTK protein and not others, which they hope will have fewer side effects. The new biotech unit under Sanofi is testing the drug in a range of autoimmune diseases, but has already tested in MS.

Here, the data were a mixed bag: Last April, Sanofi posted data for SAR442168, the drug it now owns, in a phase 2 that linked the BTK inhibitor to relative reductions in new lesions of 85% or more, but criticism of the study design means doubt remained high as the program entered the pivotal stage.

Biogen, which has put most of its eggs in the Alzheimer’s basket after a series of pipeline flops in recent years, will hope for once to have an easier R&D journey. It will also hope to have better luck than it had with opicinumab, which it culled last fall in MS after it failed a phase 2, the final nail in the coffin for the program, coming four years after a previous trial fail for the antibody. It does have its own BTK for MS in BIIB091, though this is in phase 1.

BTKs have also notched up success in cancer: InnoCare in fact already has several approvals in China for orelabrutinib in blood cancers.