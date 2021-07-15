Biogen's Aduhelm win opened up market frenzy for Alzheimer's-focused companies

Companies working on Alzheimer’s disease treatments were chugging along with the occasional blip in their stock price. And then came Aduhelm.

The FDA’s controversial decision to approve Biogen’s Alzheimer’s treatment on June 7 sent shares of a select group of publicly traded biotechs working on the neurodegenerative disorder on a wild ride, according to a Fierce Biotech analysis.

Before the approval, the stocks traded together in a thick band. Now, the group—which includes, of course, Biogen, Eli Lilly and Prothena—has scattered in an upward trajectory, with some launching off from the pack.

The analysis also included Cassava Sciences, Anavex Life Sciences, Cortexyme, Biogen’s Japanese partner Eisai, Synaptogenix, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Athira Pharma and Longeveron.