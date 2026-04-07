Biogen links up with Alloy platform to boost ASO drug development

When a biopharma company known for its expertise in a specific domain turns to a collaborator to expand its capabilities in that area, it serves as strong validation of the partner’s technology. It’s akin to a star quarterback asking for help with his throwing motion—a clear vote of confidence.

Alloy Therapeutics CEO and founder Errik Anderson spoke with Fierce ahead of the April 7 announcement of the company’s multi-target antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) collaboration with Biogen, which has its own ASO blockbuster in spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza. Anderson described what working with Biogen on an ASO treatment means for the company: “Biogen is a leader in the space and has made huge contributions to ASO technologies. We view this as validation and an opportunity to build on their experience.”

The agreement allows Biogen to apply Alloy’s platform to advance antisense therapeutics against multiple undisclosed targets. Alloy will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for milestone payments and tiered royalties on any resulting products.

Alloy has worked with Biogen since 2020 on antibody treatments, but the latest ASO deal will enable the company to expand the scale of its genetic medicine segment, Anderson said.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alloy is a biotech ecosystem company that partners with biopharmas to help discover and develop drugs across a range of indications. Since 2017, Alloy's complete offerings have resulted in around 200 collaborations, more than 100 of which have resulted in licensed therapeutic candidates.

According to Anderson, 22 drugs developed using the company's platforms have reached the clinic. Last year, Sanofi and Alloy signed a deal worth up to $400 million to deploy Alloy’s ASO platform in the search for a potential central nervous system therapy.

While partnerships with large biopharma companies—and with Biogen specifically—are not new territory for Alloy, the firm’s Genetic Medicine Division CEO Christian Cobaugh says the deal will help the company evolve from an early-stage discovery partner into one capable of taking on more downstream elements of drug development.

Many platform biotechs focus on advancing their wholly owned drug candidates, using partnerships to supplement those efforts. Anderson says Alloy, however, has found its niche in collaborating with biopharmas throughout the drug discovery and development process. With respect to the Biogen deal and its ASO platform, Alloy’s goals are threefold: “greater potency, improved immunogenicity, and enhanced tissue targeting.”