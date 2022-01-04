Biogen, Ionis see no need to change the formula for Spinraza successor

When it comes to spinal muscular atrophy, Biogen and Ionis Pharmaceuticals are two peas in a pod. After the success of Spinraza, the companies have picked another candidate to advance as a treatment for the genetic disorder.

Biogen paid $60 million to Ionis in the fourth quarter of 2021 to opt in on BIIB115/ION306 as part of a prior partnership on neurological disorders between the two companies, according to a Tuesday release. Ionis may also receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and royalties if BIIB115 is approved.

The companies developed Spinraza together, the first FDA-approved treatment for the devastating disorder. It’s since been followed by Novartis’ one-and-done gene therapy Zolgensma—a drug that costs in the millions to administer.

With those options, Biogen still sees room for more treatments on the market and an unmet need to be filled. BIIB115 has the potential to be administered at extended dosing intervals. Spinraza is administered via an injection into the spinal cord with four initial doses and then three times a year for maintenance dosing.

Biogen will be responsible for development, manufacturing and commercialization expenses for BIIB115 in spinal muscular atrophy. The genetic disorder causes weakness and wasting of the muscles.

The deal comes just a few weeks after Ionis inked a licensing deal with AstraZeneca that could be worth up to $2.9 billion in biobucks for a heart disease drug.