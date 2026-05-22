BioAge CEO talks NLRP3 and ‘pipeline in a pill’ ambitions

Recorded last week at Fierce Biotech Week in Boston, this episode of “The Top Line” features a conversation with Kristen Fortney, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of BioAge Labs.

In a conversation with Ayla Ellison, editor-in-chief of Fierce Healthcare and Life Sciences, Fortney discusses the company’s decade-long effort to use human aging data to identify drug targets tied to longevity and age-related disease. She also breaks down BioAge’s oral NLRP3 inhibitor, BGE-102, which the company believes could have applications across cardiovascular, ocular and CNS diseases by targeting inflammation linked to aging biology.

The conversation also explores why pharma companies are paying closer attention to aging and exercise biology, how GLP-1 drugs are reshaping conversations around prevention and what the future of aging-related medicine could look like.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: