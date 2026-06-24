BIO 2026: Flagship inks research collaboration with Saudi sovereign wealth fund company

On Tuesday afternoon at the 2026 Biotechnology Innovation Organization conference in San Diego, Flagship Pioneering announced a research collaboration with Lean Business Services within the well-appointed Saudi Arabia pavilion in the heart of the conference’s exhibition floor.

Flagship and Lean aim to advance healthcare innovation and AI-enabled biomedical research in Saudi Arabia by bringing together Lean’s platform and ecosystem with Flagship’s expertise in building and launching life science companies, according to a Tuesday release.

Lean, a company backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will contribute its data infrastructure in an effort to bolster the country’s artificial intelligence, analytics and digital health capabilities.

The agreement isn’t the first collaboration between Flagship and an entity in Saudi Arabia. The nation’s largest medical research institution, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, signed an agreement in 2025 to conduct early-phase trials with candidates from Flagship-founded companies.

Flagship Pioneering Senior Partner Junaid Bajwa, M.D., told Fierce Biotech that this week’s deal is focused on expanding Flagship’s reach and building biotech ecosystems with the talent, data and regulatory environment needed to pursue top-tier science.

“There's amazing science capital that we wish to latch onto, and what we're doing today is just an extension of that reach,” Bajwa said. “Who in the world has amazing data for different populations that have been forgotten that we can prosecute with science? Who has temporal data in an appropriately consented, ethically created manner with whom we could work? Lean is an example of that.”

Flagship’s companies develop dozens of drug programs every year, and the Lean partnership gives those companies access to unique, genetically based data sets from people who may not be as well represented in U.S. clinical trials and patient populations.

“There’s a certain ability within a centralized data resource on this population to be able to potentially drive better targets and patient selection for clinical trials,” Flagship Vice President of Global Initiatives, Strategy and Operations Yiqun Bai, Ph.D., told Fierce Biotech. “Success would look like measurable impact on specific drug programs that are coming out of the Flagship ecosystem.”

As part of the country’s Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia is in the midst of an effort to build out its biotech ecosystem with the goal of becoming a global hub by 2040. Launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the National Biotechnology Strategy aims to advance Saudi Arabia’s capabilities across four main areas: vaccines, biomanufacturing and localization, genomics and plant optimization. The strategy is designed to diversify the economy while improving biotech manufacturing and discovery.

“As the Kingdom's national leader in health transformation, Lean is committed to enabling innovation that improves health outcomes and advances scientific progress,” said Mohanned Alrasheed, chief executive officer of Lean Business Services, in the release. “Together with Flagship Pioneering, we aim to strengthen Saudi Arabia's life sciences ecosystem and support the Kingdom's ambition to become a global leader in health innovation under Vision 2030.”

Bajwa called the Kingdom a wonderful partner as Flagship looks to replicate expansions in London and Singapore in recent years.

“They're building out this ecosystem today and allowing us to build it with them,” he said. “From their perspective, they are giving their citizens access to novel therapy that wouldn't have been available to them otherwise, while building up their clinical trials infrastructure and allowing them to push the boundaries.”