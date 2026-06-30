BMS-backed Beeline 'putting worker bee mentality into effect' with $126M series A extension

Just two and a half months after buzzing out of stealth with $300 million and five autoimmune programs from Bristol Myers Squibb, busy Beeline Medicines has flown an extra $126.3 million back to its hive.

The sweet series A extension comes from Beeline’s existing backers Bain Capital, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and BMS itself, as well as some members of the biotech’s management team.

The investors’ initial commitments came before Beeline had even assembled a management team, CEO Saqib Islam told Fierce. The new support reflects “the work we've done over the past many months” to clearly outline “the breadth and the magnitude of the opportunity in front of us,” he said.

“We're putting that worker bee mentality into effect,” Islam added.

Beeline’s leaders are veterans of Pfizer spinout SpringWorks Therapeutics, which Islam shepherded through two FDA approvals and a $3.9 billion buyout by Germany's Merck KGaA in April 2025.

The outfit’s lead program is afimetoran, a daily oral small-molecule designed to inhibit both toll-like receptor 7 and toll-like receptor 8. Through conversations with experts, the company thinks the compound “could have a really meaningful and broad impact for lupus patients,” Islam said.

Phase 2 data for afimetoran in systemic lupus erythematosus should read out later this year, the CEO told Fierce. Trials for the biotech’s other four assets are also in the works or ongoing, Beeline announced in a June 30 release, including an IL-2-CD25 fusion protein called BLN-326 in atopic dermatitis and lupus, as well as the TYK2 inhibitor lomedeucitinib for rare autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

All these trials will be expensive, and Islam is under no delusion that the cash Beeline has raised so far will last forever. But the extension does put off the need to fundraise for a while, he said, and the company will consider both private and public investment for its future capital needs.

What the biotech is less likely to consider, Islam revealed, is partnering its assets.

“We've got a team that has the experience running the full race, getting drugs through the regulators to an approval with pricing,” he said. “We've done it before—I think we'll do it again.”

Beeline’s hive has grown since its April launch from just under 40 workers to now more than 60, Islam said, a number he expects to grow.

The company’s long-term goal is not just to get individual medicines across the finish line, Badreddin Edris, Ph.D., Beeline’s president and chief operating officer, told Fierce, but to become a leading player in the field.

“We have the possibility here not just to address single indications, but to actually think about things like proprietary combination approaches that other single asset companies could not do,” Edris said. “That's going to be incredibly important for us as we build towards our aspiration, which is to be a leader in [immunology and inflammation] and build a consequential company that's going to impact a lot of patients across a lot of disease areas.”