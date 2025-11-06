Axsome adds AstraZeneca epilepsy candidate to pipeline through Avenue subsidiary acquisition

Axsome Therapeutics has wrapped its hands around an epilepsy candidate from AstraZeneca through an acquisition of Avenue Therapeutics' subsidiary Baergic Bio, in a deal potentially worth more than $83 million.
Axsome is after BAER-101, a phase 2 oral GABA receptor modulator that Baergic originally licensed from AstraZeneca in December 2019. Back then, it was known as AZD7325. Now, under Axsome’s control, the asset will be called AXS-17, according to a Nov. 6 release from Avenue.
Axsome plans to start prep for phase 2 epilepsy studies of the molecule next year, Axsome said in its Nov. 6 release.
New York-based Axsome is paying $300,000 upfront for Baergic, and will follow up with development and regulatory milestone payments of $2.5 million for AXS-17’s first indication and $1.5 million for every indication after, along with up to $79 million in sales milestones and potential royalties should the investigational candidate pan out into an epilepsy med.
In return, Axsome now holds 100% of the equity interests in Baergic and worldwide commercial, development and manufacturing rights to the former AstraZeneca asset, according to Avenue’s release.
“This transaction adds AZD7325, an earlier stage molecule with a differentiated mechanism of action, to our leading late-stage CNS portfolio,” Axsome CEO Herriot Tabuteau, M.D., said in the pharma’s release. “We are excited to further deepen our research pipeline in a complementary way, and to extend our clinical efforts into epilepsy, an area where there is an urgent need for innovative new treatment options for patients.”
A neuroscience specialist, Axsome has three approved medicines in depression, migraine and excessive daytime sleepiness. AXS-17 joins a pipeline that recently hit a blockage, with the FDA in June refusing to review a new drug application for a fibromyalgia candidate that was licensed from Pfizer in 2020. The regulator determined that one of the trials supporting the application wasn’t rigorous enough, with Axsome now running a new phase 3 study as a result.
Axsome’s pipeline also includes another former Pfizer asset, reboxetine or AXS-12, which has a checkered past. Pfizer originally developed reboxetine for depression, with the asset securing a provisional approval from the FDA in 1999 that was yanked back a couple of years later. A 2010 analysis of the compound deemed it “ineffective and potentially harmful.” Axsome is reworking the troubled molecule into a potential treatment for narcolepsy.