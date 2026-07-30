Attovia, Braveheart and Vogenx seek more than $500M across trio of IPOs

Braveheart Bio, Attovia Therapeutics and Vogenx have set target ranges for their IPOs, positioning the trio to collectively net more than $500 million from public investors.

Earlier this month, Braveheart, Attovia and Vogenx published IPO filings within one day of each other. Staying in lockstep, each biotech has updated its paperwork to include details of how many shares it plans to offer and at what price.

Braveheart is set for the biggest of the three offerings. Aiming to sell 18.7 million shares for $15 to $17 each, the cardiomyopathy drug developer will bring in about $274.5 million in net proceeds if it hits the midpoint of its price range, securing its financial future into 2029.

The company has allocated $90 million to phase 3 development of its oral cardiac myosin inhibitor BHB-1893 in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. A further $100 million is earmarked for phase 3 development of the drug candidate in the non-obstructive form of the heart disease. The trials could establish BHB-1893 as a rival to Bristol Myers Squibb’s Camzyos and Cytokinetics’ Myqorzo.

Attovia is planning the next largest offering. Like Braveheart, the biotech has set a price range of $15 to $17 for its IPO and expects to pocket enough cash to fund operations into 2029. But with Attovia aiming to sell fewer shares than its counterpart—12.5 million—the company is predicting about $182.4 million in net proceeds if it hits the midpoint of the range.

Having $132.6 million to hand at the end of March, Attovia expects to exit the IPO with enough cash to spend $110 million to $130 million to take ATTO-1310 through phase 2 development in two indications. The IL-31 inhibitor could compete with Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent and Galderma’s Nemluvio. Attovia plans to spend $60 million to $80 million on a phase 2 trial of another asset, ATTO-2306, in eczema.

Vogenx is on course to complete the smallest of the three IPOs. The biotech’s proposed offering of 6.25 million shares for $11 to $13 apiece would net about $67.8 million at the midpoint of the range.



Vogenx, which was down to its last $251,000 at the end of March, will use the money to develop the SGLT1 inhibitor mizagliflozin in two indications. The biotech expects the IPO cash to last through 2028.