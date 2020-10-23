AstraZeneca’s U.S. COVID-19 trial is back on track after 45-day hold

FDA
The FDA has finished reviewing data around an inflammatory side effect and told AstraZeneca it can restart the U.S. trial. (Andrew Harnik, Associated Press)

It’s been a minute, but AstraZeneca has gotten the FDA’s all-clear to restart the U.S. study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Although the agency couldn’t rule out a link between AstraZeneca’s vaccine and side effects observed in one patient, it did not find the vaccine was responsible for them, a person familiar with the matter told the The Wall Street Journal.

RELATED: Patient death casts a shadow on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 trial: report

Webinar

Digitize remote site monitoring with Box

Box will discuss how your life sciences organization can continue to propel therapies & devices through the value chain with faster and even more secure site monitoring and auditing.

The British pharma slammed the brakes on the program in early September, when a patient in the U.K. developed an inflammatory side effect. The pause came just one week after the 30,000-patient U.S. trial had kicked off.

U.K. regulators OK’d the resumption of the study a week later, with their counterparts in Brazil, India and South Africa doing the same in the following weeks. However, the FDA kept the U.S. trial on hold as it reviewed data around that side effect—transverse myelitis, or inflammation of the spinal cord that can be triggered by infections.

Now, the FDA has finished that review and told AstraZeneca it can restart the U.S. trial, the pharma giant confirmed on Friday.

The news comes days after reports emerged that the trial could restart as soon as this week, with Reuters reporting on Wednesday that the FDA “has come to the same conclusion as the other drug regulators." On Wednesday, Brazil’s health authority, Anvisa, announced that a patient participating in the study had died, but that the trial would carry on.

RELATED: Why did J&J hit pause on its COVID-19 vaccine trial? Stay tuned, execs say

Since AstraZeneca's U.S. trial was put on hold, Johnson & Johnson has suspended a 60,000-patient study of its own COVID-19 vaccine because of an “unexplained illness in a study participant.” Unlike AstraZeneca’s hold, though, J&J’s pause was voluntary. The company did not immediately know if the patient who fell ill received the vaccine or placebo, and it is waiting on an independent monitoring board to analyze the data.

Read more on
COVID-19 AstraZeneca Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Suggested Articles

cancer newspaper
Research

PARP combo shows promise in ovarian and breast cancer models

Combining KSQ's USP1 inhibitor with Merck and AstraZeneca's PARP inhibitor Lynparza was more effective in animal models than either drug on its own.

by Arlene Weintraub
DNA test tube
Biotech

Ultragenyx dives into Duchenne with $40M Solid Bio deal

Solid Bio is teaming up with Ultragenyx on Duchenne muscular dystrophy in a deal worth $40 million upfront but could net it another $255 million.

by Amirah Al Idrus
John Maraganore casual
Biotech

Alnylam makes case for lumasiran in infants ahead of FDA ruling

The RNAi therapy drove a 72% reduction in urinary oxalate from baseline, boosting Alnylam’s hopes of using the drug in a broad patient population.

by Nick Paul Taylor