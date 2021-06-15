AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody combination fails post-exposure prevention trial

AstraZeneca’s anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody combination has failed a phase 3 clinical trial designed to assess its ability to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 in people recently exposed to the pandemic coronavirus. However, while the study missed its primary endpoint, a subgroup analysis of people who were PCR-negative at baseline offered encouragement to AstraZeneca.

Investigators enrolled 1,121 adults who had a potential exposure to an individual with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection in the past eight days. Two-thirds of the participants were randomized to get a single intramuscular dose of AZD7442, AstraZeneca’s long-acting antibody combination. The other one-third of participants received saline placebo.

Twenty-three of the 749 recipients of AZD7442 went on to develop PCR-positive symptomatic COVID-19, compared to 17 of the 372 subjects who got placebo. The difference amounted to a 33% relative risk reduction but fell short of statistical significance, causing the trial to miss its primary endpoint.

The primary endpoint analysis included 48 participants who were confirmed PCR-positive at the start of the study. Half of the 34 PCR-positive subjects in the AZD7442 cohort developed symptomatic COVID-19. In the placebo group, six of the 14 PCR-positive participants developed symptoms.

Excluding the PCR-positive subjects tipped the balance in favor of AZD7442. The preplanned analysis of PCR-negative participants featured 715 people who received the antibody combination. Six of the baseline PCR-negative subjects who received AZD7442 went on to develop symptomatic COVID-19. In the placebo group, 11 of the 358 baseline PCR-negative participants developed symptoms.

The relative risk reduction in the preplanned subgroup was 73%. AstraZeneca also performed a post hoc analysis that divided the baseline PCR-negative subgroup depending on how long after dosing a subject developed symptoms. The analysis found AZD7442 cut the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 by 92% more than seven days following dosing. The relative risk reduction fell to 51% in the first seven days after dosing, although as a post hoc analysis limited conclusions can be drawn from the finding.

In a statement, Mene Pangalos, Ph.D., executive vice president for biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, said the company is “encouraged by the protection seen in the PCR-negative participants.” Pangalos pointed to upcoming readouts from two other clinical trials as events that will shape that role AZD7442 plays in the management of COVID-19.

One of the studies, PROVENT, is giving AZD7442 to people who haven’t been exposed to the virus to show whether the antibody combination can protect against COVID-19. Success in PROVENT could establish AZD7442 as a way to prevent COVID-19 people who are unable to be vaccinated or have a limited response to vaccines. The other study, TACKLE, is testing whether AZD7442 can prevent outpatient adults with COVID-19 from developing severe disease.