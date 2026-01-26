AstraZeneca keeps UK research site on pause, but options open

AstraZeneca is showing no signs of restarting a 200 million pound sterling ($273 million) investment in its U.K. hometown, despite keeping its options open.

AstraZeneca paused the investment in its Cambridge, England, research site back in September 2025 as part of a string of industry retreats coinciding with companies’ frustration with the outcome of U.K. government drug pricing negotiations. The site would have employed about 1,000 people.

Reports in local and national media last week that AstraZeneca had submitted plans to the local authority for a new six-story block of offices and conference room at Cambridge Biomedical Campus prompted speculation that the Big Pharma was relaxing its stance—but this was soon tamped down by the company itself.

“While AstraZeneca’s expansion in Cambridge remains paused, the planning application is a procedural step to retain optionality while we consider our long-term plans,” a spokesperson said this morning.

The company didn’t respond to Fierce’s specific questions on whether AstraZeneca has been appeased by the government's move last month to cut rebate costs to pharmas.

The research site where work was paused in the fall was originally announced in March 2024 as part of a planned $882 million investment in the country that also included $610 million set aside for the British pharma’s vaccine R&D and manufacturing operations in Liverpool. That vaccine investment was canned in January 2025, with AstraZeneca citing reduced funding from the U.K. government as the cause.

In a grilling by U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the company’s decision to pause development on the research site, AstraZeneca UK President Tom Keith-Roach described the U.K. as an “increasingly challenging place … to bring forward innovation.”

“In the current global environment, what we are increasingly seeing is discretionary investment and new investment in R&D and in capital manufacturing is flowing into countries who are seen to value innovation,” Keith-Roach said in the Sept. 2025 committee hearing at the U.K.’s seat of government.

Other pharmas that took similar action included Merck & Co., which canceled R&D operations in the U.K., including plans for a 1 billion pound sterling ($1.31 billion) R&D center in London.