AstraZeneca invests $570M to grow in Canada, plans to add 700 jobs

AstraZeneca is expanding its boot print in Canada with a $570 million investment designed to create 700 jobs.

The Big Pharma has also received about $11 million from Canada’s government through a program known as Invest Ontario, according to a Jan. 23 release.

AstraZeneca plans to recruit 700 new employees across all areas of the business while also moving to a larger site in the Toronto area.

Back in 2023, the pharma opened a new rare disease research hub in the area, touting plans to add 500 new jobs at that time.

The latest investment also follows AstraZeneca’s $2 billion buyout of Fusion Pharmaceuticals—a radiopharmaceutical biotech based in Ontario—last March.

Overall, the enhanced presence in Canada is designed to help AstraZeneca complete its more than 210 global clinical trials, with seven phase 3 data readouts slated for this year, according to the pharma.

“This investment is a reflection of our growing clinical pipeline, our strong belief in Canada’s potential as a global hub for life sciences innovation and the value of public-private collaboration with the Ontario government,” AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said in the release. “We believe the diverse talent pool together with the network of world-class universities, hospitals and research centers will help us bring new medicines to Canadians and patients worldwide.”

Since 2023, AstraZeneca has put down more than $1.11 billion in Canadian investments, according to the pharma.