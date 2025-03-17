AstraZeneca goes in vivo, penning $1B deal for Belgian off-the-shelf cell therapy biotech

AstraZeneca has entered the “off-the-shelf” cell therapy space, penning a $1 billion deal to acquire EsoBiotec and its lentiviral vector platform.

The deal will see AstraZeneca scoop up all outstanding equity of the Belgian biotech for a total consideration of $1 billion—split between an upfront payment of $425 million and up to $575 million in developmental and regulatory milestones.

Bringing EsoBiotech onboard will give AstraZeneca access to the biotech’s Engineered NanoBody Lentiviral (ENaBL) platform, which uses lentiviruses to deliver genetic instructions to T cells to recognize and destroy either tumor cells for cancer treatment or potentially autoreactive cells for immune-mediated diseases.

The resulting cell therapies can be administered via an intravenous injection as opposed to the standard process for autologous cell therapies, where the cells are removed from their body, genetically modified and then readministered.

“What this means is that it can offer scalability to a much larger number of patients who can have access to this transformative cell therapy treatment, and the delivery of the treatment can happen in just minutes rather than the many-weeks process, which is the current reality,” Susan Galbraith, Ph.D., executive vice president for oncology hematology R&D at AstraZeneca, told journalists on a call Monday morning.

AstraZeneca currently has seven cell therapy programs in the clinic, led by a BCMA and CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T for multiple myeloma acquired as part of 2023’s Gracell acquisition. However, executives at the Big Pharma told Fierce as far back as 2022 that they were also interested in exploring the off-the-shelf, also known as allogeneic, cell therapy space.

Galbraith confirmed on the call that AstraZeneca had “been looking at the potential for in vivo technology for a little while” but said the company had been deterred by the “many technical barriers,” including the fact that the viral capsids used to deliver mRNA often don’t last long in the peripheral circulation.

That’s where EsoBiotec comes in. The company’s lead program, which targets BCMA, is already in the clinic, and, while “only a few patients have been treated” so far, according to Galbraith, “the data we've seen gives us confidence.”

Specifically, AstraZeneca was impressed by data presented by EsoBiotech at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference from the first patient to be dosed in the program, which demonstrated “really quite impressive cell kinetics,” Galbraith said.

“What this enables us to do as a platform is take the learnings from the autologous programs that we have, apply them and then scale them at pace into the off-the-shelf platform,” she added.

Lentiviral vectors have attracted interest for their ability to infect dividing and nondividing cells, in addition to their low cytotoxicity rate. Orchard Therapeutics’ approved metachromatic leukodystrophy treatment Libmeldy uses the vectors, as does bluebird bio’s sickle cell therapy Zynteglo.

Novartis got in on the action last year, paying an undisclosed amount to leverage Vyriad's active targeting lentiviral vector platform to discover and develop new in vivo CAR-T cell therapy candidates.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium-based Esobiotech is a relatively new entrant in the space, with CEO Jean-Pierre Latere, Ph.D., explaining on the call that the company was set up four years ago with the “the mission of making in vivo cell therapies much more accessible, more effective and really affordable for patients.”