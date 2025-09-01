AstraZeneca gears up for FDA filing after sharing details of baxdrostat’s hypertension success

AstraZeneca’s hypertension pill baxdrostat lowered blood pressure by almost 10 mmHg at the higher dose in a phase 3 trial, the Big Pharma has revealed as it gears up to seek approval.

The drugmaker evaluated the aldosterone synthase inhibitor in a late-stage study of 796 patients with uncontrolled hypertension who received either 1 mg or 2 mg daily doses of baxdrostat, or placebo, for 12 weeks. AstraZeneca already announced back in July that the study had hit its key goal of demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in patients’ mean seated systolic blood pressure (SBP).

At the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain on Saturday, AstraZeneca served up the data behind that late-stage win. Specifically, the 1 mg and 2 mg doses were tied to placebo-adjusted SBP reductions of 8.7 mmHg and 9.8 mmHg, respectively, at 12 weeks.

The results were consistent across both uncontrolled and treatment-resistant subgroups, AstraZeneca noted.

When it came to secondary endpoints, both doses led to greater reductions in diastolic blood pressure than placebo and “nearly tripled” the odds of patients reaching their target SBP of less than 130 mmHg, the company added in the Aug. 30 release.

Baxdrostat—which CinCor in-licensed from Roche before the biotech was then acquired by AstraZeneca in January 2023—is designed to lower levels of aldosterone, a hormone that regulates blood pressure, without affecting cortisol synthesis. Selectivity for CYP11B2, the gene that encodes aldosterone synthase, over CYP11B1, a gene involved in cortisol synthesis, is needed if drugs that treat cardiovascular diseases by lowering aldosterone levels are to succeed.

The $1.3 billion upfront payment that AstraZeneca handed over for CinCor looked like something of a gamble at the time, coming just weeks after baxdrostat missed the key endpoint of a phase 2 trial. But AstraZeneca—who it later transpired had been keeping an eye on baxdrostat for a while—used the failed trial to secure significantly improved terms for the acquisition.

In the Aug. 30 release, Sharon Barr, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, at AstraZeneca, said the company is now planning to “advance[e] our regulatory filings for baxdrostat with health authorities in the months ahead.”

“The BaxHTN phase 3 results demonstrate baxdrostat’s potential in tackling one of the toughest challenges in cardiovascular care, which is hypertension that is hard to control despite multiple therapies,” Barr added.

AstraZeneca is also evaluating baxdrostat in a range of other trials, including a phase 3 study looking at the drug’s 24-hour ambulatory effects, which is expected to read out later this year.

The company is “rapidly progressing a robust clinical development program across indications where aldosterone plays a key role, including chronic kidney disease and heart failure prevention,” Barr explained in the release.

At the same conference, Roche revealed that its mid-stage hypertension prospect zilebesiran failed a phase 2 study, although the pharma is still planning to take the Alnylam-partnered RNAI therapy into phase 3 later this year.