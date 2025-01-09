Astellas calls it quits on early-stage lymphoma CAR-T following pipeline review

On Astellas Pharma’s mission to develop new cell therapies in cancers and other diseases, not all candidates are destined to reach the finish line. Now, following a review of its pipeline, the Japan-based drugmaker has jettisoned an early CAR-T prospect leveraging technology from its subsidiary Xyphos.

The asset in question, an autologous CAR-T dubbed ASP2802 aimed at CD20-positive B-cell lymphomas, had been undergoing a phase 1 trial to determine a suitable dose for further studies as well as the candidate’s tolerability and safety. But an Astellas spokesperson confirmed to Fierce Biotech that “as a result of our prioritization efforts, we have made the difficult decision to terminate ASP2802.”

“Astellas is continually evaluating how to streamline its operations and prioritize its resources in our continuous effort to deliver meaningful solutions to our patients,” the spokesperson added.

They also noted that the work done on ASP2802 has yielded “important progress” and “drug development knowledge” that will benefit the company’s efforts in other disease areas. Additionally, Astellas remains committed to Xyphos’ Advanced Cellular Control through Engineered Ligands (ACCEL) technology, the spokesperson said.

Word of the study's termination was first reported by Endpoints News.

Astellas paid $120 million upfront to acquire Xyphos in 2019. As part of the pact, Xyphos is also in line to receive potential development milestone payments that could work out to a total deal value of $665 million, Astellas said at the time.

The transaction allowed Astellas to get its hands on Xyphos’ synthetic biology platform, which, in the case of CAR cells, leverages an engineered modification to a natural human receptor known as NKG2D. Through protein engineering, Xyphos has modified several natural ligands of NKG2D, allowing them to be wed with tumor-seeking antibodies among other functional molecules.

In turn, CAR cells leveraging this approach can be directed by the ligand-bound antibody to seek, become activated and attack a targeted cancer cell, Astellas and Xyphos have said previously.

In the case of ASP2802, which was developed using Xyphos’ technology, the CAR-T prospect was accompanied by a so-called MicAbody protein designed to direct and activate the CAR-T component.

Despite the decision to scrap ASP2802, Astellas has stayed busy inking cell therapy deals through Xyphos in recent months.

Xyphos linked arms with Kelonia in February 2024 for a research and licensing deal worth more than $800 million. The accord saw the companies combine their technologies to work on up to two programs in immuno-oncology, with the second contingent upon Xyphos opting in.

Three months later, Xyphos signed a deal with Poseida Therapeutics to develop two cell therapy candidates for solid tumors that will fuse Poseida’s allogeneic CAR-T platform with Xyphos’ ACCEL technology.



Aside from ASP2802, Astellas is working on a wide range of cell therapies seeking to tackle cancers, vascular disease, autoimmune diseases and more.