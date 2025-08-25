Arnatar unveils with $52M, dual-modality RNA platform and rare disease asset

Arnatar Therapeutics has unveiled with $52 million in series A financing to bankroll new RNA-based therapies, including a lead candidate that takes aim at a rare genetic disease called Alagille syndrome (ALGS).

The new clinical-stage biotech touts an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) asset called ART4 for ALGS, a potentially fatal condition that impacts the heart, the liver and the vascular system. The candidate has secured both orphan drug and rare pediatric disease tags from the FDA, Arnatar announced Aug. 25.

Fueling the company is a $52 million series A round it raised back in 2024 while still in stealth mode. Global Fidelity-backed VC Eight Roads and healthcare investor 3E Bioventures Capital led the round, with F-Prime Capital, Zhuhai Huajin Capital, Legend Star, Transfar Capital, New Alliance Capital, Yijing Capital, Gaorong Ventures, Jifeng Ventures and Hongsheng Capital also in tow.

Arnatar is using the money to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) and upregulating ASO programs, according to the release.

The candidates are sourced from Arnatar’s next-gen RNA discovery engine, dubbed DARGER for dual-functional antisense RNA for gene expression regulation. The dual-modality platform is designed to help create therapies for previously untreatable conditions by using siRNA to silence disease drivers or via ASOs that restore key protein functions.

The San Diego-based biotech currently lists seven assets in its pipeline, with ART4 the only one in clinical development.

“Our approach is designed to target the underlying genetic deficiency to restore bile duct function and prevent the severe complications, including liver damage, that children with ALGS often face,” Arnatar CEO and co-founder Xuehai Liang, Ph.D., said in the release. Previously, Liang served as the executive director for RNA specialist Ionis for more than 10 years.

Liang is joined by fellow co-founder and former Ionis pharmacokinetics vice president Yanfeng Wang, Ph.D., who now serves as Arnatar’s chief operating officer. Biotech veteran Roger Liu, M.D.—with experience across Amylin, Takeda and Allergan, among others—has also signed on as chief medical officer.

Arnatar’s earlier programs range across cardiometabolic, inflammatory and central nervous system indications.

The biotech was formed in 2022 with seed financing from Singapore-based Apricot Capital.