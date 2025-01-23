Analysts 'highly encouraged' by TREM2 reduction seen in Vigil's phase 1 Alzheimer's data

Vigil Neuroscience has reported early clinical data on its Alzheimer’s disease candidate, positioning the biotech to advance its small molecule in the footsteps of AbbVie and Alector’s failed rival antibody.

The phase 1 trial enrolled 115 people to test single and multiple ascending doses of the oral, once-daily TREM2 agonist VG-392. Vigil included an elderly cohort and a single dose arm of 11 Alzheimer’s patients, including people with TREM2 and other genetic risk factors for the neurodegenerative disease. TREM2 plays a role in the function of a type of glial cell found in the brain and spinal cord.

Vigil reported a dose-dependent reduction in soluble TREM2 of up to 50% in the cerebral spinal fluid. The figure is up on the 20% to 25% drops the biotech saw (PDF) at an interim analysis. Jefferies analysts said in a note to investors that the data show “encouraging preliminary support of target engagement.”

“We are highly encouraged by today’s update, which comes after a robust phase 1 study incorporating 14 cohorts and indicating consistent target engagement across participant groups,” the analyst said. “We look forward to additional detail at the AD/PD meeting in April.”

The data drop comes months after Alector, Vigil’s main rival in the TREM2 space, reported the failure of a phase 2 trial. AbbVie was partnered on the program but terminated the pact earlier this month, ending its alliance with Alector in the process.

Vigil’s stock fell when Alector reported its failure last year. Yet, Vigil has argued its small molecule is differentiated and the failure of Alector’s antibody would represent a problem with that specific asset, not an issue with TREM2 in general. As a small molecule, VG-392 should better penetrate the brain and doesn’t bind to soluble TREM2, which acts as a sink for antibodies.

The biotech plans to put its belief in the molecule to the test in a phase 2 trial scheduled to start in the third quarter. Vigil saw similar results across patients with TREM2 and ApoE genetic variants in the phase 1 trial, setting it up to target a broad population in the next study.

Shares in Vigil jumped 10% when the market opened Thursday, climbing to $2.25. The biotech ended September with $111.3 million to hand, a sum it said would fund operations into 2026.