Amgen's early-stage obesity asset slapped with FDA hold

Amgen’s mysterious obesity asset will remain a mystery for a bit longer—the FDA has put the candidate’s phase 1 trial on a clinical hold, the biotech announced Feb. 4. Amgen didn’t disclose the reason for the hold.

Amgen has also not detailed the mechanism of the asset, known as AMG 513, but did clarify in its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings call that it still expects to move forward with the candidate and doesn’t think the issue is related to the drug, while giving no further details of the hold.

“We still expect to have that in development,” CEO Robert Bradway said on the call. “But we'll go through the usual steps with the regulators on that.”

AMG 513 is one of Amgen’s two obesity assets. The company’s better-known candidate, MariTide, is currently in a phase 2 trial for obesity and is enrolling patients in a phase 2 trial for diabetes, according to the Feb. 4 earnings report. A multiple-indication phase 3 trial is set to kick off in the first half of this year.

MariTide ran into some drama last year when an analyst discovered hidden spreadsheet tabs that were accidentally included with the drug’s phase 1 data, published in Nature Metabolism in February 2024. Concerns about the bone mineral density data within the hidden tabs were later deemed to be overblown, but that didn’t stop the incident from initially wiping $12 billion off of Amgen’s market cap.

The disclosure of a hold on AMG 513 “could have bleed through effects on investor confidence in MariTide,” analysts from Citi Research wrote in a Feb. 4 note. Amgen dropped another early-stage obesity asset, AMG 786, in May 2024.

In addition to AMG 513 and MariTide, Amgen is also investigating numerous other potential obesity drugs, Chief Scientific Officer Jay Bradner, M.D., said on the call.

“The research and early-development pipeline has ideas targeting integrins, also non-integrins,” Bradner said. “We have medicines that will be given orally, others by subcutaneous administration. We're also interested to open partnerships through external innovation. We're very confident in MariTide, and very confident in the pipeline behind it.”