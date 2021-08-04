Amgen pauses FLT3 bispecific trial, resumes dosing in BCMA study

Amgen has stopped enrolling acute myeloid leukemia patients in a phase 1 clinical trial of its FLT3 bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE). News of the stoppage comes months after Amgen hit pause on a clutch of other BiTE clinical trials.

The latest pause, which Amgen disclosed in its second-quarter results, affects the half-life extended BiTE AMG 427. Amgen moved the drug into a phase 1 study in 2018 and updated its ClinicalTrials.gov listing to “active, not recruiting” last week without providing an explanation for the decision to stop enrolling new patients.

Amgen moved AMG 427 into the clinic despite the availability of small molecules against FLT3, such as Novartis’ Rydapt, in the belief its targeting of both mutant and wild-type forms of the receptor may lead to better outcomes. The study that will offer early insights into whether that idea holds up in the clinic is due to wrap up in 2023 but for now has stopped working toward its target enrollment of 130 participants.

The pause is the latest in a series of temporary stoppages of BiTE clinical trials. In February, Amgen revealed pauses to clinical trials of BiTE molecules against BCMA, CD33 and EGFR variant III.

Amgen disclosed the resumption of enrollment in the study of BCMA BiTE pavurutamab as part of its second-quarter update. The biotech paused enrollment in the multiple myeloma clinical trial while it discussed “protocol modifications to optimize safety monitoring and mitigation with the FDA.” At the time, analysts at Jefferies speculated the modifications were intended to mitigate the risk of cytokine release syndrome (CRS).

The pause occurred around the time that Amgen shared clinical data on pavurutamab, also known as AMG 701. In the update, Amgen revealed more than half of patients experienced CRS, although less than 10% had a grade 3 reaction.

Amgen is yet to restart enrollment in the paused CD33 and EGFR studies. The CD33 study is paused pending the generation of “further information on the CD33 program through progression of AMG 330.” Amgen stopped the EGFR study as it prioritized its portfolio.