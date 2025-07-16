Alphabet’s SandboxAQ teams up with Florida biotech to develop mRNA cancer vaccine

Alphabet spinoff SandboxAQ is teaming up with iOncologi to build a new mRNA vaccine for a common and aggressive brain tumor known as glioblastoma.

The partnership aims to move the potential therapeutic into the clinic within a year and a half, according to a July 16 release. The companies did not disclose financial details of the deal.

The pair will use SandboxAQ's software and biologics tech to identify new drug candidates in conjunction with iOncologi's deep tech immunotherapy design and clinical expertise, according to the companies.

The partnership encompasses developing and commercializing a high-fidelity mRNA vaccine for glioblastoma, a cancer in which limited treatment options are available. About 200,000 glioblastoma deaths are reported each year, according to the World Health Organization.

"Glioblastoma's rapid progression and high mortality rate make it one of the most devastating cancers in the world," SandboxAQ CEO Jack Hidary said in the release. "Our collaboration with iOncologi aims to create a new and effective treatment for this challenging condition, pairing the most comprehensive oncology datasets with advanced quantitative AI tools and simulation techniques, greatly accelerating the drug discovery process."

AI-focused SandboxAQ recently partnered up with Stand Up To Cancer, a charity supporting cancer research projects.

The independent Alphabet subsidiary leverages large quantitative models (LQMs) designed to quickly identify potential drug candidates, mimic molecular behavior and create new potential drug molecules. At the end of 2024, SandboxAQ secured more than $300 million for developing AI applications across drug discovery, chemistry and medical devices.

Meanwhile, Florida-based iOncologi is working to create precision immunotherapies that redirect the immune system to target tumors historically thought of as untreatable, especially those protected by the blood-brain barrier. Earlier this year, the company acquired TargImmune Therapeutics, a Swiss biotech aiming to develop novel tumor-targeted immunotherapies.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 4:30pm E.T. to correct the location of iOncologi headquarters. The company is located in Florida, not Switzerland. iOncologi's subsidiary, TargImmune Therapeutics, is headquartered in Switzerland.