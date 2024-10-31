Alnylam boots Type 2 diabetes asset from haunted house

Alnylam is suspending further development of a clinical-stage RNAi therapeutic designed to treat Type 2 diabetes among participants with obesity.

The discontinuation is part of portfolio prioritization efforts shared in an Oct. 31 third-quarter earnings release.

The RNAi candidate, dubbed ALN-KHK, was being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial. The two-part study enrolled both healthy adult volunteers who are overweight or have obesity, plus patients with Type 2 diabetes mellitus with obesity in a multiple-dose portion of the trial.

The study launched in March 2023 with a primary readout slated for the end of 2025, according to ClinicalTrials.gov. The study’s main endpoints measure the frequency of adverse events.

ALN-KHK is a keratin modulator targeting ketohexokinase, an enzyme involved in the initial steps of fructose metabolism.

Alnylam’s R&D expenses rose in the three months ending Sept. 30 when compared to the same time last year, according to the release. The company cited increased costs tied to preclinical activities, increased trial expenses associated with more phase 2 activities for the Roche-partnered antihypertension add-on zilebesiran and higher employee compensation expenses.