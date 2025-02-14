Allogene’s phase 1 lymphoma data show CAR-T could ‘leapfrog’ competition: analysts

Two months after Allogene abandoned plans for its CAR-T in leukemia, analysts have suggested that fresh phase 1 data in lymphoma show the therapy can “leapfrog” the competition.

The biotech had been studying the CD19 CAR-T cell therapy, called cemacabtagene ansegedleucel or cema-cel, in the phase 1 ALPHA and ALPHA2 studies of 87 heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

The updated data showed a combined overall response rate (ORR) and complete response (CR) rate that was “consistent with those observed with approved autologous CD19 CAR-T cell products for patients with R/R LBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy,” Allogene said in a Feb. 13 post-market release.

The treatment regimen that Allogene has already taken into the ALPHA3 phase 2 study of cema-cel showed the highest ORR and CR rates, of 67% and 58%, respectively, the company said.

But it was the durability data that caught analysts’ attention. Patients who achieved a CR had “excellent outcomes,” according to Allogene, with a progression-free survival of 24 months and a median overall survival (OS) not reached.

The median durability of response among patients receiving the phase 2 regimen was 23.1 months and the median OS for this cohort was not reached, the biotech said.

“We continue to believe cema-cel has the potential to leapfrog other autologous and allogeneic CD19 CAR-T therapies, remain competitive for longer and expand the total addressable market,” William Blair analysts said in a Feb. 14 note.

They also highlighted that all of the six patients with a low tumor burden had achieved a complete response.

“Although we think this data point supports cema-cel’s potential as a therapeutic option in patients with minimum residual disease and its ongoing development in a frontline remission consolidation setting, we highlight the publication does not specify if any of the six patients were treated with the selected phase 2 regimen,” the analysts added.

Allogene noted in its release that today’s results “represent the largest dataset of LBCL patients treated with an allogeneic CAR-T product and, with a minimum of two years of follow-up, the longest follow-up to date.”

“With multiple patients in ongoing complete remissions beyond four years, the lingering question of whether an allogeneic CAR-T could deliver durable responses has now been answered,” Allogene Chief Medical Officer Zachary Roberts, M.D., Ph.D., said in the release.

“Furthermore, these results provide potent evidence supporting the use of CAR-T in patients with low disease burden and the unique opportunity for the ALPHA3 trial to achieve something novel in this disease—predict and intervene before relapse,” Roberts added. “Opportunities to redefine the standard of care in oncology are rare, but if successful, ALPHA3 has the potential to achieve precisely that.”

Last November, Allogene ended work on cema-cel in leukemia in the face of competition from the likes of Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi.

Allogene’s pipeline also includes a CD70-targeting CAR-T called ALLO-316 that recently showed success in a phase 1 renal cell carcinoma trial as well as a CD19/CD70 dual CAR-T called ALLO-329 in preclinical development for autoimmune disease.