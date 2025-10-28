Aldeyra shuffles RASP pack, dropping and swapping assets in response to data

Aldeyra Therapeutics has shaken up its drug development pipeline, stopping work on one asset in the wake of phase 2 data and swapping out two other molecules in response to recent results.

The biotech has a deck of RASP modulators. As Aldeyra has accrued evidence in a range of indications, management has shuffled the pack by changing its priority assets in specific diseases. The company revealed the latest switches Tuesday.

Aldeyra is stopping clinical development of ADX-629. The company reported significant improvements in a phase 2 liver-disease trial of the candidate, but management has opted against studying the molecule in humans beyond an investigator-sponsored Sjögren-Larsson syndrome trial. Aldeyra deprioritized ADX-629 in chronic cough and idiopathic nephrotic syndrome early last year.

The company disclosed the latest update to ADX-629 alongside changes to its lead molecules in metabolic inflammation and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Aldeyra chose to prioritize ADX-248 over ADX-743 in metabolic inflammation, including obesity, after phase 1 data suggested high levels of exposure following once-daily oral dosing.

In dry AMD, the company has switched its focus from ADX-631 to ADX-246 in response to results in an animal model of the condition. Aldeyra plans to file to run a clinical trial of ADX-246 next year.

The changes leave Aldeyra with a pipeline focused on ADX‑248 and ADX‑246 in dermatologic, metabolic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Having tallied up the impact of the changes, Aldeyra forecast that its cash runway will extend into the second half of 2027.

The key event for the company will happen considerably sooner, with the FDA set to decide whether to approve reproxalap in dry eye disease by the end of the year. If reproxalap wins approval, AbbVie will have 10 business days to decide whether to exercise its option on the asset.