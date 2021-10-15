Agenus cell therapy spinoff MiNK inks mark on Wall Street with low-end $40M IPO

nasdaq
MiNK Therapeutics, the cell therapy subsidiary of Agenus, filed for an IPO in July and began trading Oct. 15 at the low end of its price range. (Getty Images)

MiNK Therapeutics inked its spot on the Nasdaq with a $40 million initial public offering Friday to take its lead candidate through phase 1 trials in multiple cancers and infectious diseases. 

The New York City biotech's public debut comes at the low end of its price range, at $12, after originally revealing the planned IPO in July. Getting onto Wall Street gives the Agenus spinout the cash needed to fund multiple early-stage studies for lead asset AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic iNKT cell therapy.

At the $13 midpoint of the IPO price range, MiNK had planned to spend the biggest portion of the proceeds, at $7.8 million, on early development for the lead candidate alone and a combination study of AGENT-797 with PD-1/CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitors. That study will look at treating people with non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma. 

About $3 million of the proceeds will fund a phase 1/2 trial of the drug in people with graft-versus-host disease, in which donated bone marrow or peripheral blood stem cells attack the body after the patient's original stem cells have been replaced. 

RELATED: Agenus, with FDA approval in sight, showcases anti-PD-1 data

A little over $1 million will support a phase 1 trial for the drug in patients with multiple myeloma, and almost $2 million will fund the completion of an early-stage study of the drug in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) as a result of COVID-19. Agenus completed the dose-escalation portion of the COVID-19 trial in the second quarter and phase 1/2 expansion trials in viral ARDS are underway, the company said in August.

The cash infusion will also benefit studies to get MiNK's CAR-iNKT-programs into human trials and fund process validation and manufacturing batches for AGENT-797. MiNK will ask the FDA next year if it can bring the two CAR-iNKT programs into the clinic.

MiNK is led by Agenus President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Buell, Ph.D. Buell joined Agenus originally in September 2006 and then took a nearly three-year hiatus to be the senior director of clinical program management at the Harvard Clinical Research Institute from December 2010 to September 2013, when she rejoined Agenus as a vice president. 

Read more on
biotech IPO multiple myeloma solid tumor graft-versus-host disease Agenus Nasdaq